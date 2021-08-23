John Mayer fulfilled 'fantasy' with 80s-inspired album

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer released his latest record and wanted to revisit his childhood by creating music inspired by 1980s sounds.
Mayer said: "I think everyone who makes music comes at it from a fantasy, but for me the fantasy this time was, what if it's 1988 and I had had a band in the late sixties through the seventies, and now I'm my age in the eighties and people are handing me these things called chorus pedals, or people are going, 'Hey, you don't need a tube amp anymore.' And I go, 'You don't? Okay. This sounds great...'"
The star told Guitar World magazine that he was putting "more and more and more" melody on each track, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The singer shared: "There is nothing in this record that has any sandpaper on it.
"I went, 'Well, I'm just going to go for it. I'm just going to be as absolutely melodic and generous as I can be.' And I was just putting more and more and more melody on each and every one of these songs. That's the fun I had on this record."
The 43-year-old singer also said that every track was hard work as he tried to install as many "layers" as possible on the album.
He said: "It took forever to work on these songs. It was like, here's the three-and-a-half minutes – how do you inject it with as many moments and layers as possible? How can you just keep jampacking it with payoffs?"
"What we're really talking about is, what's so wrong about a guilty pleasure? Or what's so guilty about someone making a record that goes, 'I'm setting out to please you as much as I possibly can with the art of melody.'"
He concluded: "Someone may not like that, but I'm proud to go down with that ship."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more
MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, super hit machine Himesh Reshammiya is all...read more
Today, most people know what a cryptocurrency is and that it is profitable to invest in it. This is the information that is available to everyone...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Billy Porter, who won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in "Kinky Boots", has signed the...read more
MUMBAI: American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music...read more