Himesh Reshammiya is set to launch another album 'Super Sitaara'

MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, super hit machine Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch another album 'Super Sitaara' which will be featuring Kumar Sanu , Alka Yagnik and Sameer Anjaan which will bring back the 90s nostalgia
Himesh Reshammiya has been on a blockbuster roll! The man has boasted of double hatric and 6 back to back super hit songs from 3 albums that have been so well received by fans across the globe. Not one to take even a day of rest, Himesh is back with his 4 th album from his music label which is sure to be another feather in his cap !
The album is called Super Sitaara and will bring back the nostalgia of the 90s retro era. The first song of the album called Humnavva Humsafar which will be released on Aug 25 and is sung by the iconic duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and the song has been composed by the maestro rockstar Himesh Reshammiya
Speaking on the same, "The album Super Sitaara is about legends and great singers who have created history in the world of music. In the first song 'Humnavva Humsafar' composed by me and written by Sameer ji and sung beautifully by kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik you will go back to the 90's. The 90s nostalgia is something any music lover can connect to and can never forget the historic contribution of Kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik And Sameer ji in the world of music I started my career with Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki song from Salman bhai's Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya which was sung by Sanu da and Alka ji and after that I have delivered so many hit songs with them in my initial phase of my career, I have been reinventing my music in each era and now with these 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021 and Moods with Melodies and Himesh ke dil se, I have brought back the era of full on melody in the digital music world and the historic response to all the songs and the views and audio streams prove that pure melodies always work. With these three intense albums surroor 2021 moods with melodies and Himesh ke dil se I I have kept the melody intact but have arranged and composed the song keeping the new era in mind. However with this album super sitaara which will feature legends, I have gone complete retro and this song Humnavva Humsafar is a pure melody with the touch of the 90 s in its sound and arrangement , I am very sure that all music lovers will love the retro songs from this album.
We surely cannot wait for this one!
Surroor 2021 - 70 million views 41 million audio streams
Tere Bagairr - 28 million views 8 million audio streams
Sanseinn - 51 million views 10 million audio streams
Dagaa - 20 million views 7 million audio streams
Terii Umeed - 25 million views 7 million audio streams
Terre Pyaar Mein - approx 30 million views in 3 days
