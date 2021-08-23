For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Aug 2021 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya is set to launch another album 'Super Sitaara'

MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, super hit machine Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch another album 'Super Sitaara' which will be featuring Kumar Sanu , Alka Yagnik and Sameer Anjaan which will bring back the 90s nostalgia

Himesh Reshammiya has been on a blockbuster roll! The man has boasted of double hatric and 6 back to back super hit songs from 3 albums that have been so well received by fans across the globe. Not one to take even a day of rest, Himesh is back with his 4 th album from his music label which is sure to be another feather in his cap !

The album is called Super Sitaara and will bring back the nostalgia of the 90s retro era. The first song of the album called Humnavva Humsafar which will be released on Aug 25 and is sung by the iconic duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and the song has been composed by the maestro rockstar Himesh Reshammiya

Speaking on the same, "The album Super Sitaara is about legends and great singers who have created history in the world of music. In the first song 'Humnavva Humsafar' composed by me and written by Sameer ji and sung beautifully by kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik you will go back to the 90's. The 90s nostalgia is something any music lover can connect to and can never forget the historic contribution of Kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik And Sameer ji in the world of music I started my career with Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki song from Salman bhai's Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya which was sung by Sanu da and Alka ji and after that I have delivered so many hit songs with them in my initial phase of my career, I have been reinventing my music in each era and now with these 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021 and Moods with Melodies and Himesh ke dil se, I have brought back the era of full on melody in the digital music world and the historic response to all the songs and the views and audio streams prove that pure melodies always work. With these three intense albums surroor 2021 moods with melodies and Himesh ke dil se I I have kept the melody intact but have arranged and composed the song keeping the new era in mind. However with this album super sitaara which will feature legends, I have gone complete retro and this song Humnavva Humsafar is a pure melody with the touch of the 90 s in its sound and arrangement , I am very sure that all music lovers will love the retro songs from this album.

We surely cannot wait for this one!

Surroor 2021 - 70 million views 41 million audio streams
Tere Bagairr - 28 million views 8 million audio streams
Sanseinn - 51 million views 10 million audio streams
Dagaa - 20 million views 7 million audio streams
Terii Umeed - 25 million views 7 million audio streams
Terre Pyaar Mein - approx 30 million views in 3 days

Tags
Himesh Ke Dil Se Himesh Reshammiya Super Sitaara Kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik Sameer Anjaan
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2021

Himesh Reshammiya brings to you a love story that never got closure 'Terre Pyaar Mein' will this love story have a happy ending ?

MUMBAI: The Suroor 2021 title track became an overnight sensation. It hit 68 million views and 40 million audio streams declaring it a blockbuster hit for the musical genius Himessh Reshammiya.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' finale to be 200-song musical feast

MUMBAI: With over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests to celebrate the Independence Day.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik to perform on 'Indian Idol 12' finale

MUMBAI: Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be the chief guests on the final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' on Independence Day. As the show is going to have many acts and performances, both the singers will have a special segment.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2021

Himesh Reshammiya's Tere Bagairr new video features the singers, Pawandeep & Arunita by popular demand! Song out now

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya has been creating waves in the music industry right from day 1. The multi talented singer, composer and actor recently launched his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and the songs thereafter from the label have been superhit successes!

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

Aslam Khan's See Saw entertainment hits the melodious strings in hearts with Saregama, Alka Yagnik and Zain Imam in the Most Romantic Song of the Year – "Mujhko Mana Lena"

MUMBAI: The rain has just got more romantic and how. Actor, director Aslam Khan's latest offering with Music giants Saregama, 'Mujhko Mana Lena' has recently hit the digital platforms and music lovers are raving about it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Financial signals - a guarantee of successful investment? Terms of use here!

Today, most people know what a cryptocurrency is and that it is profitable to invest in it. This is the information that is available to everyone...read more

2
'Blackpink' member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album

MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more

3
Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Billy Porter, who won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in "Kinky Boots", has signed the...read more

4
See Shawn Mendes new single 'Summer of Love'

MUMBAI: American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music...read more

5
Big Boi-Sleepy Brown collab album out on Sept 3

MUMBAI: American rapper Big Boi and music composer Sleepy Brown's first collaborative album 'The Big Sleep is Over' will be out on September 3. Big...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games