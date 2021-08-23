'Blackpink' member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album

MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser.
Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official Instagram page and posted the first teaser poster of her album on Sunday midnight.
In the first teaser glimpse, Lisa's face is blurry. She is seen in a red top and denim shorts paired with embellished red boots with her hands clasped together. The tagline read, 'Coming soon Lisa'.
'Blackpink' is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album 'Square One', which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'.
Lisa's upcoming solo was first confirmed to be released in July.
(Source: IANS)
