Big Boi-Sleepy Brown collab album out on Sept 3

MUMBAI: American rapper Big Boi and music composer Sleepy Brown's first collaborative album 'The Big Sleep is Over' will be out on September 3.
Big Boi released the animated video of the single 'The Big Sleep is Over' on Sunday on his social media along with the announcement.
The video opens with a rap verse sung by Big Boi followed by the animation video. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have released singles like 'Intentions', 'Can't Sleep', 'We The Ones' and 'Lower Case (no cap)' in the past.
While Sleepy Brown is known for singles like 'I can't wait' and 'Margarita' with Pharrel Williams, Big Boi has albums like 'Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors' and 'Boomiverse' to his credit. He has also acted in films like 'Baby Driver', 'Superfly', and 'The Trap', to name a few.
Prior to the release of their album, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will be part of the fall tour beginning at the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles on August 24.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Afghani pop singer Aryana Sayeed has fled to the US amid fears following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Sayeed has been updating her...read more
MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more
MUMBAI: Madan Gowri, South India's Biggest YouTuber, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Kokru dropped “Bathroom Song” collaborating with Chennai...read more
Today, most people know what a cryptocurrency is and that it is profitable to invest in it. This is the information that is available to everyone...read more
MUMBAI: American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music...read more