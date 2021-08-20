Palak Mucchal says Salman recommended her for 'Laapata' number

MUMBAI: Young singer Palak Mucchal is known for giving some chartbusting numbers in Bollywood films. Her latest songs 'Rammo Rammo' from 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Kabhi Tumhe' from 'Shershaah' have garnered a lot of attention.

Palak has achieved recognition as a singer at a very young age. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Palak said: "I do believe I'm living my dream. Nobody in my family sings. Singing came to me as God's gift. I never thought that I would be able to sing so many songs in such a short span of time, get to work with such amazing people, receive so much love from my fans and support and win so many awards. It's truly been a dreamy journey."

Palak debuted with 'Ek Tha Tiger' track 'Laapata' which was well-appreciated by the audience. "I debuted with 'Laapata'. Salman sir had recommended my name for it. To have your first song in a Yash Raj film, that too for Salman Khan sir, I think I couldn't have asked for anything more."

She continued sharing the milestones in her journey, "Then I got 'Aashiqui 2' which kind of broke all the records and served as a milestone in all of Indian music history. Then I got 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', I thought nothing can be bigger than that. 'Kaun Tujhe' and so many other songs followed. It just kept getting better."

Recently, she sang her single 'Chaap Tilak' with Rahul Vaidya. The 29-year-old singer shares her constant music inspiration is Lata Mangeshkar. "My inspiration as a singer has always been Lata Ji."

(Source: IANS)