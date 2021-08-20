For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Aug 2021 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

Jordan Rakei releases new single "Clouds"

MUMBAI: Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares his latest single "Clouds", the third single to be released from his third studio album via Ninja Tune, titled 'What We Call Life'.

Following global conversations that have taken place over the last 18 months around race and discrimination, the track sees Jordan reflect on his own mixed race heritage (his father is a Pacific Islander, his mother white) and the privileges that his light skin has afforded him in Western society. “That whole movement made me think about this a lot, and then therapy enabled me to write about it,” Jordan comments. “I’d never been that open about this in the past.”

'What We Call Life' represents a conscious shift from Jordan to write more openly from the heart. Something that he attributes to listening to singer-songwriters like Laura Marling, Scott Matthews, Joni Mitchell, and John Martyn while writing his new record. “Their lyrics are usually very honest, and sometimes not even ambiguous,” he says. “I was jealous of how open they were, when my stuff in the past had been more like commentary.”

Jordan Rakei – "Clouds" (Official Audio)

Such introspective subjects are a departure from Jordan's last album, 2019’s ‘Origin’, which raised big questions about the way that technology and social media interferes with our sense of humanity. ‘Origin’ received praise from notable platforms like The Observer, Mixmag, Complex, and GQ, earned an unexpected shout-out from Elton John, led to a collaboration with rap legend Common, and saw Jordan give a show-stopping performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. No stranger to collaboration, Jordan is closely associated with friends and collaborators like Loyle Carner (with whom he co-wrote, produced and performed on “Ottolenghi” and the Jorja Smith-featuring “Loose Ends”), Tom Misch and Alfa Mist. He has also joined Chic’s Nile Rodgers for a writing session and recorded with Terrace Martin, producer for Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Herbie Hancock. Besides being a lyrical step forward, forthcoming album ‘What We Call Life’ expands Jordan's sonic vocabulary too. While the heart of the record will be familiar to fans of his neo-soul and hip-hop-infused work, here Jordan dives deeper into his sound world, merging electronic with acoustic, and rugged grooves with ambient atmospheres, to create something richer, more detailed, and more textural than before.

Tags
Jordan Rakei Clouds music
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2021

Cosmo's Midnight share first single of the year 'Titanic'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the buzz from their long-awaited sophomore album Yesteryear, Cosmo’s Midnight today return to share their new scintillating single, 'Titanic', out via Sony Music (Australia) & RCA Records (USA).Opening with glittery chords and a pulsating bassline, 'Titanic

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

British-Indian singer Sur's first Hindi single '5 Star Lovin' out

MUMBAI: British-Indian pop singer Sur has released his first Hindi single '5 Star Lovin' on Thursday. Marking his foray into Hindi music, the music video features Sur with model and actress Shruti Tuli.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Demi Lovato will never finish exploring their gender

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato, came out as non-binary earlier this year, thinks they will be exploring their gender "forever", as the singer doesn't think they'll have ever fully finished their gender "journey".

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Black ensembles we would love to steal from Sidhika Sharma's wardrobe

MUMBAI: Black is not only a colour but, also an emotion. Black outfits are extremely versatile and heavily worn by one and all. Most adored actress Sidhika Sharma is also fascinated with black outfits.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Darshan Raval's 'Shershaah' number now an OST video

MUMBAI: As the song video 'Kabhii Tumhhe' of the recent film 'Shershaah' releases, Darshan Raval, who lent his voice for the song, expresses his gratitude to be part of a Bollywood OST video for the first time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Himesh Reshammiya brings to you a love story that never got closure 'Terre Pyaar Mein' will this love story have a happy ending ?

MUMBAI: The Suroor 2021 title track became an overnight sensation. It hit 68 million views and 40 million audio streams declaring it a blockbuster...read more

2
Being lauded by PM Modi is humbling: Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Composer Vishal Mishra’s latest release, Vande Mataram, has been garnering a lot of love from music aficionados. Sung by actor Tiger Shroff...read more

3
Cosmo's Midnight share first single of the year 'Titanic'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the buzz from their long-awaited sophomore album Yesteryear, Cosmo’s Midnight today return to share their new scintillating single...read more

4
Genda Phool fame talented artist Payal Dev and International Artist CKay collaborate for a romantic track Kiss Me Like You Miss Me

MUMBAI:  In a first of its kind global collaboration popular Bollywood Singer and composer Payal Dev and multi-talented singer-songwriter and...read more

5
K-POP SUPER ROOKIES, CRAVITY, RELEASE FULL LENGTH ALBUM

MUMBAI: K-Pop boy band, CRAVITY, are continuing to make a name for themselves as 4th generation K-Pop idols, with the release of their first full-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games