Genda Phool fame talented artist Payal Dev and International Artist CKay collaborate for a romantic track Kiss Me Like You Miss Me

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind global collaboration popular Bollywood Singer and composer Payal Dev and multi-talented singer-songwriter and producer CKay launched their new track Kiss Me Like You Miss Me today. With its grooving, catchy chorus and a perfect blend of English and Hindi lyrics, the track is an ideal love song that caters to everyone who is longing for their loved one.

Payal Dev known for her blockbuster Bollywood and Non-film projects including Genda Phool with Indian Rapper and music producer Badshah has crossed over 845 MN Views on YouTube. She has lent her voice as a playback singer in mega Bollywood films such as Bajirao Mastani, Radhe, Dabangg 3.

Commenting on the association Payal Dev Said, “I am really excited about Kiss Me Like You Miss Me because it’s my very first collaboration with any International Artist and I am so happy to work with the supremely talented CKay on this track. I have enjoyed working with him because I loved this song tremendously and hope my audience loves it too!”

Chukwuka Ekweani, known publicly as CKay with significant success in Africa and international markets is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. With over 205MN Streams, CKay is a versatile artist who experiments with different sides to Afrobeats, sonically contributing to the culture and movement with sounds that have often been termed futuristic.

Presented by Warner Music India, Kiss Me Like You Miss Me is inspired by various guitar genres and a variety of stringed instruments.

