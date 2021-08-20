For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Aug 2021

Cosmo's Midnight share first single of the year 'Titanic'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the buzz from their long-awaited sophomore album Yesteryear, Cosmo’s Midnight today return to share their new scintillating single, 'Titanic', out via Sony Music (Australia) & RCA Records (USA).Opening with glittery chords and a pulsating bassline, 'Titanic' builds on their distinctive sound with a fusion of funk and house, in the process linking up with APRA award-winning and ARIA-nominated producer and multi-instrumentalist, Louis Schoorl (5 Seconds of Summer, Girls' Generation, M-Phazes). The uplifting sonic canvas is rich with guitars, shimmering synths and a classic four on the floor drum pattern, as Pat’s dynamic falsettos bridge a juxtaposition of dejected lyrics on past regrets, signalling an evolution from last year’s LP.Speaking on the creative process behind the track, Pat says: “We wrote ‘Titanic’ earlier this year with the extremely talented Louis Schoorl. We were all in his studio. I was on an old Rhodes, Cosmo was on his bass and we were just jamming out some ideas. We came up with ‘Titanic’ in about half an hour, we were loving this progression on the Rhodes that me and Louis had come up with and Cos just had this super simple but effective baseline. ‘Titanic’ kind of feels like a thematic progression from Yesteryear. It’s reflecting on past regrets but instead of Yesteryear where it’s kind of got this hint of optimism to it, ‘Titanic’ is kind of pessimistic with the lyrics ‘you said we’d be okay but I don’t feel that way’. It’s like the moment just before everything spirals downwards.”The release of 'Titanic' follows a string of accolades for the brothers in the past year, most recently seeing their singles “Get To Know” feat. Winston Surfshirt and “History” respectively reach career-first ARIA platinum-certifications. Prior, the Sydney duo kicked off 2021 accompanying acts such as DMA’s, Winston Surfshirt and Tones And I for Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival, where their new live show debuted on the festival stage. They next dropped the heavily teased Yesteryear (Remix Album). Exquisitely mirroring the original record, the remix project presents a collage of genre with artists like RIMON, HONNE, Friendly Fires, Omar S, Emma-Jean Thackray, Hot 8 Brass Band and more bringing forth their own twists on each album track

“It’s been such an experience hearing from all these incredible artists from such diverse backgrounds and genres re-interpret our music and pull them into completely new sonic spaces. We draw inspiration as writers from so many different areas so It’s been super gratifying to mirror that variety with this collection of remixes.”
- Cosmo's Midnight

Since making their widely appraised 2018 debut, What Comes Next, Cosmo’s Midnight have enjoyed a meteoric rise with no signs of slowing down. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriting and production act’s 2020 sophomore body of work, Yesteryear cemented years of honing their sonic identity, coming to form as a multi-faceted live artist project. The 12-track, triple j Feature Album saw praise from NME, Rolling Stone, GQ, MTV, community radio stations and more, and was also followed by the duo’s collaboration with South Korean pop supergroup BTS on their own album track, “Fly To My Room”. With over 315 million global streams accumulated across streaming platforms, Cosmo’s Midnight have basked in the opportunity to grace the stages of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Listen Out, Splendour in the Grass, and sold out headline shows in the US, Asia, UK and Europe as well as major Australian venues, including the iconic Sydney Opera House.With their evolving sound and perseverance in exploring new directions, Cosmo’s Midnight have shaped a reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting live acts, with 'Titanic' marking a new chapter and just a taste of more to come from the powerhouse act.

