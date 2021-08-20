For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Aug 2021 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

BTS officially call off postponed 'Map of the Soul' world tour

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS have officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which has been postponed since April 2020.

The announcement was made by their label Big Hit Music through a post on Korean web platform, Weverse, reports nme.com.

The statement read: "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour."

"However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

"Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys.

The band were meant to commence their tour in April last year, but were forced to cancel their four Seoul appearances because of the pandemic.

It was later announced they would be postponing the tour altogether, due to the ongoing global Covid situation.

(Source: IANS)

BTS Map of the soul 7 music
