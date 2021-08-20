Black ensembles we would love to steal from Sidhika Sharma's wardrobe

MUMBAI: Black is not only a colour but, also an emotion. Black outfits are extremely versatile and heavily worn by one and all. Most adored actress Sidhika Sharma is also fascinated with black outfits. Black ensembles are apparent on her Instagram feed and as black highlights beauty, the actress dons her clothes with grace and sophistication. Let's dive into her 5 best black outfits.

Sidhika Sharma looks like a boss lady in this black outfit the actress is wearing classic black lingerie, high silver stilettoes and her messy hair blends perfectly with her entire appearance. The actress has captioned the picture, "She hits like ECSTASY" as she looks like a hot mess in the picture.

The actress has captioned the picture as, "people who wear black live colourful lives" as Sidhika Sharma's outfit can be your go-to outfit for all your formal events. Sidhika Shamra is making our heads drool in an all-black chic blazer that has net black-flares in it and her chocker adds a vibrant statement to her appearance.

Actress Sidhika Sharma looks stunning in her black dress as it seems to be the special colour she picks for her outfits. Her earrings are simply eye-catching as it creates a perfect contrast with the actor's costume and her eye-makeup makes the actress's eyes mesmerizing.

Sidhika Sharma slays her look in this bold black outfit as the actress's tattoo on her left wrist is also visible. She has captioned the post as, "keep your heels, head and standards high."

The actress ups her style game to another level in this picture and her silver heels are making the actress look even more captivating.

The actress sets the internet ablaze as she captions the post, "some are lost in the fire, and some are built from it" in her black bikini and a fancy black long sleeve bodysuit. Fans poured their love for their adorable actress in the comments section.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma's latest music video 'Meri Mohabbat' is by Zee Music and the actress was also seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor and her previous singles have been outstanding too like ‘Na Ji Na’ alongside Hardy Sandhu, ‘Phulkari’, ‘Love Conquers’, and ‘Tauba Tauba’. Sidhika Sharma will be soon seen onscreen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actress which will be announced soon.