For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Aug 2021 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Black ensembles we would love to steal from Sidhika Sharma's wardrobe

MUMBAI: Black is not only a colour but, also an emotion. Black outfits are extremely versatile and heavily worn by one and all. Most adored actress Sidhika Sharma is also fascinated with black outfits. Black ensembles are apparent on her Instagram feed and as black highlights beauty, the actress dons her clothes with grace and sophistication. Let's dive into her 5 best black outfits.

Sidhika Sharma looks like a boss lady in this black outfit the actress is wearing classic black lingerie, high silver stilettoes and her messy hair blends perfectly with her entire appearance. The actress has captioned the picture, "She hits like ECSTASY" as she looks like a hot mess in the picture.

The actress has captioned the picture as, "people who wear black live colourful lives" as Sidhika Sharma's outfit can be your go-to outfit for all your formal events. Sidhika Shamra is making our heads drool in an all-black chic blazer that has net black-flares in it and her chocker adds a vibrant statement to her appearance.

Actress Sidhika Sharma looks stunning in her black dress as it seems to be the special colour she picks for her outfits. Her earrings are simply eye-catching as it creates a perfect contrast with the actor's costume and her eye-makeup makes the actress's eyes mesmerizing.

Sidhika Sharma slays her look in this bold black outfit as the actress's tattoo on her left wrist is also visible. She has captioned the post as, "keep your heels, head and standards high."

The actress ups her style game to another level in this picture and her silver heels are making the actress look even more captivating.

The actress sets the internet ablaze as she captions the post, "some are lost in the fire, and some are built from it" in her black bikini and a fancy black long sleeve bodysuit. Fans poured their love for their adorable actress in the comments section.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma's latest music video 'Meri Mohabbat' is by Zee Music and the actress was also seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor and her previous singles have been outstanding too like ‘Na Ji Na’ alongside Hardy Sandhu, ‘Phulkari’, ‘Love Conquers’, and ‘Tauba Tauba’. Sidhika Sharma will be soon seen onscreen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actress which will be announced soon.

Tags
Sidhika Sharma music Meri Mohabbat Zee Music Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe Omkar Kapoor
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2021

British-Indian singer Sur's first Hindi single '5 Star Lovin' out

MUMBAI: British-Indian pop singer Sur has released his first Hindi single '5 Star Lovin' on Thursday. Marking his foray into Hindi music, the music video features Sur with model and actress Shruti Tuli.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Demi Lovato will never finish exploring their gender

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato, came out as non-binary earlier this year, thinks they will be exploring their gender "forever", as the singer doesn't think they'll have ever fully finished their gender "journey".

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Darshan Raval's 'Shershaah' number now an OST video

MUMBAI: As the song video 'Kabhii Tumhhe' of the recent film 'Shershaah' releases, Darshan Raval, who lent his voice for the song, expresses his gratitude to be part of a Bollywood OST video for the first time.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

BTS officially call off postponed 'Map of the Soul' world tour

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS have officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which has been postponed since April 2020. The announcement was made by their label Big Hit Music through a post on Korean web platform, Weverse, reports nme.com.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Jye reveals genre-bending new track with striking video "Sleeping In"

MUMBAI: Rising multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Jye has shared a taster of his upcoming LP, the title track of the album, "Sleeping In".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

top# 5 articles

1
Frank Dukes Imprint Kingsway Partners with Tracklib

Since producing the timeless Drake anthem “0-100”,  3-time-GRAMMY Award winner Frank Dukes has been a go-to producer while quietly climbing the...read more

2
Jye reveals genre-bending new track with striking video "Sleeping In"

MUMBAI: Rising multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Jye has shared a taster of his upcoming LP, the title track of the album, "...read more

3
Black ensembles we would love to steal from Sidhika Sharma's wardrobe

MUMBAI: Black is not only a colour but, also an emotion. Black outfits are extremely versatile and heavily worn by one and all. Most adored actress...read more

4
Himesh Reshammiya brings to you a love story that never got closure 'Terre Pyaar Mein' will this love story have a happy ending ?

MUMBAI: The Suroor 2021 title track became an overnight sensation. It hit 68 million views and 40 million audio streams declaring it a blockbuster...read more

5
Campaign became Yas Island’s most successful advertising campaign in destination’s history, being shared by audiences 21,000 times over social media

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs has seen incredible social media results following the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games