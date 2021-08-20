Being lauded by PM Modi is humbling: Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Composer Vishal Mishra’s latest release, Vande Mataram, has been garnering a lot of love from music aficionados. Sung by actor Tiger Shroff and penned by Kaushal Kishore, the patriotic song released ahead of Independence Day. Apart from the fact that it’s being embraced by music lovers, it’s a great feeling for the makers because l Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the track and even shared it on social media on August 15.

Elated by the gesture, composer Vishal Mishra says, “This is the second time that a patriotic song composed by me has been lauded by PM Narendra Modiji. It’s a very satisfying feeling as a composer. I feel grateful and humble with this gesture. When someone like the PM of your country shares your song on social media on such an auspicious occasion, you know you’re doing things right. When my last year’s release, Muskurayega India, was also loved by him and the audience, it was hugely encouraging for me.”