For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Aug 2021 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

Yunan: Many artistes would kill to have Raftaar as their mentor

MUMBAI: Young hip hop artist Yunan has had a roller coaster ride to be finally recognised as a singer.

He has songs like 'Netflix And Chill' featuring Raftaar, 'Kyu' and 'You' and the latest single 'Slay' to his credit.

Sharing the thought behind 'Slay', Yunan told IANS: "It's a commercial dance track with some slick Spanish vibes. I was just sitting in the studio one day and started randomly scripting lyrics inspired by the saying of 'couples who stay together slay together', and then boom, I just conjured up the title of the track."

Uday Sachdeva, also known as 'Yunan' began his career as a dancer in 'Dance India Dance Lil' Masters' in 2012 followed by a short acting stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12. He shared, "The journey as an artist has been quite a learning curve. I'm grateful that I have platforms like Kalamkaar and Sony Music India to market my music when there is new talent cropping up by the minute in the music market."

Having been passionate about dance and music since an early age, Yunan, 23, found his mentor in popular rapper Raftaar who has been guiding him since the age of 16.

Talking about being spotted by Raftaar, he told IANS: "It's been 10 years now that I have known him. I met him in 2010 when he visited my hometown for a competition. He gave me an opportunity of a lifetime where he became my dance guru. Since then, there has been no looking back and he's been kind enough to take me under his wings under Kalamkaar. I started my innings in the music world because of him and he helped me discover the artiste in me."

Raftaar featured the young music artiste on his tracks 'Sick', 'Beshaq' and 'Mundiya Di Mautt'.

Having an opportunity of learning from Raftaar has been a game-changer for Yunan. "Raftaar is not just a mentor but a brother and a friend. I consider myself blessed to have such an amazing guru especially at such a nascent time of my career. A lot of artists would kill to have Raftaar as their mentor," he said.

The singer's biggest music inspiration is Justin Bieber. "I aspire to be called the Justin Bieber of Hindi pop someday. That's my personal benchmark," said Yunan.

Currently, Yunan is working on few collaborations and also on his original tracks. "I'll be putting out my debut EP followed by my album. I'm going to be experimenting a lot with these two showcases."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Raftaar Justin Bieber MTV Splitsvilla Dance India Dance Uday Sachdeva
Related news
News | 12 Aug 2021

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead VMA with top nominations

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with seven and six nods, respectively.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona star in a music video 'Lagi Padi' that will make you groove to its music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'lagi padi '. This song stars Vaibhav Ghuge who is a well-known Indian dancer and choreographer in dance tv reality shows.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2021

Yunan dedicates 'Slay' to distant millennial couples

MUMBAI: After his big hit “Saath” Uday Sachdeva popularly known as Yunan promises to keep you entertained and give you a reason to groovy and dance with a catchy melody with his latest single “Slay” with gorgeous Krissann Barretto.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2021

The Kid Laroi releases the third and final ep installment of f*ck love (over you) today, featuring Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: After establishing himself as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Australia native turned LA based The Kid LAROI is releasing the third and final installment of F*CK LOVE (OVER YOU). Listen HERE.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Indian Idol 12' top trio to appear in musical series

MUMBAI: The winner of the music reality show 'Indian Idol 12' -- Pawandeep Rajan -- along with the first and second runner-up of the show, Arunita...read more

2
'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep: Cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It was a great day for Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants as they got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan...read more

3
Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT confront their critics in new "Bury Me" music video & single

MUMBAI:Melodic groove-metal band Shotgun Facelift have revealed a new music video for their defiant new single "Bury Me". The music video was...read more

4
'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...read more

5
Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games