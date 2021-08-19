Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India’s listeners a new, dynamic and personalised streaming experience. With cutting-edge technology that allows users to create a personalised playlist reflecting their mood and vibe, the app offers a uniquely immersive listening experience. Founded by Artificial Intelligence expert Peter Berg Steffensen and music producer Mikael Henderson, Moodagent creates a benchmark in offering artists access to a new fan base while allowing individuals to discover new music. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark the launch into India is part of Moodagent’s expansion into Asia Pacific following success in Europe and Australia.

"What makes Moodagent different is our values. Moodagent not only exposes listeners to artists who will become their new favorites, but – importantly – we expose artists to new listeners. We understand that we exist only because of the great art that these musicians create, and feel it is our duty and honor to help them create a meaningful connection with an ever-increasing number of new fans.” Says George Howard, Chief Marketing Officer, Moodagent on bringing the Moodagent experience to India.

MUSIC MADE PERSONAL

Moodagent users can start listening by simply selecting a song, artist or mood and let the app’s patented core technology – which combines artificial intelligence with in-depth audio analysis and tens of thousands of hours of human musicology – create a dynamic, personalised playlist. By analysing key characteristics in songs, including emotions, moods, genres, instruments, vocal styles, and more, Moodagent is able to better understand both the individual songs and how they relate to other songs and artists, as well as the user’s listening preferences, ultimately offering more precise and personalised music recommendations.

In addition to more common streaming platform features, the Moodagent app introduces a set of mood sliders – Sensual, Tender, Happy, Angry, Tempo – that can be adjusted to change the tone and vibe of the playlist, keeping in mind that emotions or preferences are rarely static nor can they be described in absolute terms. The technology uses this dynamic user input to make sure playlists always match the user’s mood or situation, even as they change. The effectiveness of the app’s music data model reflects in its ability to analyse seemingly unconnected artists, genres or mood mixes to recognise a pattern and flow that promises an experience as unique as the user’s music sensibilities.

INTERACTIVE MUSIC DISCOVERY

Moodagent strives to offer a simple, fun and interactive discovery experience by introducing new songs and artists that seamlessly integrate into one’s playlist and by extension, life. This way of effortlessly letting both casual and passionate listeners expand what they listen to is at the heart of Moodagent's mission; to connect artists and listeners who may have otherwise never intersected.

Moodagent users will also find a library for offline listening, the ability to import their music collections from other streaming services, options for social sharing, and sections with editorial recommendations and pre-built playlists for inspiration.

The Moodagent India office will be led out of New Delhi and Mumbai, headed by Jyoti Handa as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Moodagent India.

“The pandemic has redefined the listening space in India taking it well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading music markets and we definitely see the launch of Moodagent fortifying that positioning. Moodagent is well poised to revolutionize the music industry with our technology at the centre of it all. Our innovation understands that our moods are dynamic and need to be catered to in individual ways. At Moodagent, we endeavour to understand each user, transfer the power back to their fingertips and empower them to discover new artists and inspire others to do the same through sharing with a like-minded community.” Jyoti Handa, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Moodagent India, shared his excitement on the launch of the app.

Moodagent’s Premium service is now available at a monthly subscription of Rs.119/- per month with a free trial of 14 days.

https://moodagent.com/en-in