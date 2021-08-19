For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Aug 2021 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT confront their critics in new "Bury Me" music video & single

MUMBAI:Melodic groove-metal band Shotgun Facelift have revealed a new music video for their defiant new single "Bury Me". The music video was directed by Kevin Ackley from Chamber Six Media. Watch it right now at this location.

"Bury Me" is the first single from the band's second full-length album Dakota Blood Stampede which was produced by Tyler Pilot (Over You, Body By Torture, Anomic) at Red Dot Recording. The album is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 17, 2021 via Eclipse Records. Pre-order or pre-save the album here.

"Bury Me was the perfect choice as our first single from this album. The idea of being chased down, made to dig our own grave, being bound and then buried alive was the ultimate metaphor for the opposition this band has faced in the entire existence of our musical career," says lead vocalist John Huber. "The idea that our lifestyle and musical brand will lead us to personal ruination is difficult to get away from in such a conservative area of the country. So, rather than fight it, we embraced it!" Drummer Jody Smith adds, "Our guitarist Damian was the lucky member chosen for the task of burying John alive. It was real dirt, and it was really thrown in John’s face in a continuous shot as he screamed the lyrics out loud. He had it in his eyes, up his nose, and a bunch in his mouth, he's a trooper man… I also got to punch him in the gut while he was being gagged and tied up, sorry brother!"

Dakota Blood Stampede by Shotgun Facelift is an exhilarating album. It was recorded with the band’s live energy in mind, and sought to capture it. As a result, this album is as real as it gets. The band tracked every song playing together, all at once. When someone messed up, everyone had to sit in on a do-over. It was exhausting for the band and their producer Tyler Pilot, but the proof comes through in the recording. The energy there is unmistakable, but more important is the deep and personal nature of the songs on the album… With the first single "Bury Me" the band fires back at the conservative culture in their home state of North Dakota. With so many in the local scene praying for the band's demise and even wishing actual harm upon the band members for being in a heavy metal band, the song shows their resistance in being able to stand up against them, embrace their hatred, and use it to become stronger. "Suicide Eyes", is about the eyes of addiction, abuse, and despair. The band takes mental illness very seriously, and they write about it a lot in a non-exploitative manner because every band member suffers from some form of it deeply. "5 Dollar Bastard" is another song which is deeply personal to the band, especially vocalist John Huber. Many years ago, he had a loved one hand him a check for what he thought John was worth, valuing him at just five dollars. He never forgot that moment, how it made him feel to realize what this person really thought of him, and he wrote the lyrics for this song as a statement of conviction to make that individual choke upon that five dollar debt. If there ever was an album where a band "lets it all hang out" while confronting their demons, Dakota Blood Stampede is it!

Tags
Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT Bury Me music
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2021

Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India’s listeners a new, dynamic and personalised streaming experience.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2021

Jonita Gandhi calls her Punjabi single 'Na na' an adventure

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released an urban Punjabi single titled 'Na na' together with Mickey Singh. The singer says working on the song has been an adventure!

read more
News | 19 Aug 2021

Rekha to lend her voice for 'Bigg Boss 15' promos

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15".

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot. Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in the urban Punjabi music space with a new single ‘Na Na’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...read more

2
Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the...read more

3
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India...read more

4
Rekha to lend her voice for 'Bigg Boss 15' promos

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15". Rekha said: "Bigg Boss...read more

5
TOMORROW X TOGETHER RETURN WITH THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are back with their new title track “‘LOSER=...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games