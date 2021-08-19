For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Aug 2021 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the second from his recently announced sophomore EP ‘Daffodils In Transit’, reveals a soul-infused-pop slice of what’s to come from Gabriel.

Born out of a wide range of influences from Talking Heads to Free Love, 'Better Than Before' gently nods to a nostalgic summer, but also an optimistic future.

"Too often we’re surrounded by standards that support conformity rather than taking the time to hone those beautiful differences we should all be celebrating” says Sans Soucis, "Those standards are held by a constant need for approval, that has definitely had an impact in my life. The song is a way to normalise those feelings we all share at some point, but also a way to celebrate the resilience, commitment and faith in our creative process. We only really need our own approval"

Tags
Gabriel Gifford Sans Soucis beautiful differences
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India...read more

2
Rekha to lend her voice for 'Bigg Boss 15' promos

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15". Rekha said: "Bigg Boss...read more

3
TOMORROW X TOGETHER RETURN WITH THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are back with their new title track “‘LOSER=...read more

4
Jonita Gandhi calls her Punjabi single 'Na na' an adventure

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released an urban Punjabi single titled 'Na na' together with Mickey Singh. The singer says working on the song has been an...read more

5
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee releases new single ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ from collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee on August 18 released a second single, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ –featuring the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games