Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the second from his recently announced sophomore EP ‘Daffodils In Transit’, reveals a soul-infused-pop slice of what’s to come from Gabriel.
Born out of a wide range of influences from Talking Heads to Free Love, 'Better Than Before' gently nods to a nostalgic summer, but also an optimistic future.
"Too often we’re surrounded by standards that support conformity rather than taking the time to hone those beautiful differences we should all be celebrating” says Sans Soucis, "Those standards are held by a constant need for approval, that has definitely had an impact in my life. The song is a way to normalise those feelings we all share at some point, but also a way to celebrate the resilience, commitment and faith in our creative process. We only really need our own approval"
