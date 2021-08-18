Vaibhav Ghuge feels blessed as his first-ever music video 'Lagi Padi' crosses 500K views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance reality shows like 'Dance India Dance Season 3', then he went on to also appeared on the 8th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Also, Vaibhav Ghuge choreographed for the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'. Ace dancer and guru Vaibhav Ghuge through his art and dedication has shaped many of his dancer's careers and garnered a huge fan base for himself on social media as well.

Vaibhav Ghuge recently starred alongside dancer Anukriti Mona in his latest music video 'Lagi Padi' released under the banner of 'Sunshine Music' on their Youtube channel. The song currently stands at 500K plus views on Youtube and still counting. Vaibhav Ghuge expressed his gratitude after the launch of the song and the amazing response that the song is receiving. Dance master Vaibhav Ghuge said, "I feel extremely blessed and grateful after the release of the song, it is receiving a lot of love from the audience and my 18 years of hard work is paying off and the song has already crossed 500K plus views on YouTube, so many people are texting me about the song and giving positive messages saying that I should make many such songs and people are making videos on it. I will keep entertaining my audience in my dancing way. I had a dream of having my music album and finally, my dream has come true".

Song 'Lagi Padi' is a very vibrant and colorful song, full of energetic beats and groovy dance moves, creating a vibrant and colorful atmosphere. The song is on loop in every audience's playlist.

Sunshine Music has previously released hit songs like, 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai', 'Mein Jawa Kithe' 'Khwabon Khayalon Mei', and many more which are loved by one and all.