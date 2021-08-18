Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee releases new single ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ from collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee on August 18 released a second single, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ –featuring the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain – from his upcoming collaborative album, Unbounded - Abaad.
The album reflects not only Chatterjee’s mastery of Indian classical music but also what he calls “his love story with jazz”, and the single ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ is illustrative of that interplay.
Unbounded - Abaad will release on the UK-based, South Asian-focused music platform and label Sufiscore, and will be available worldwide on September 10. You can pre-save the album here.
Sukoon (Catharsis)
The musicians featured on Unbounded - Abaad are many but few as decorated as tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, long-time Pat Metheny drummer Antonio Sanchez and Snarky Puppy bassist and founder Michael League – Chatterjee’s collaborators on ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’.
Swiftly shifting colour and mood, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ is a marriage of ghazal and blues that juxtaposes the awe-inspiring jazz vocal stylings of Grammy-nominated Croatian-Ameircan jazz artist and composer Thana Alexa – regarded as one of the finest vocalists of this generation – and Hindustani vocals of Gayatri Asokan.
Composed in collaboration between Chatterjee and Thana, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ also sees Hussain, Sanchez and League exhibit a tremendous rhythm section hook-up alongside formidable sitar work by the Indian maestro in a song that celebrates feminine energy.
Thana, who co-produced Live From Our Living Rooms – the world’s first fully livestreamed jazz festival in April last year soon after pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt – was thankful for a project that ‘enabled connection in a year of isolation’.
“‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ is a true blending of musical, geographical and emotional worlds and is a beautiful project that brought people together from all over the world through the universal language of music,” says Thana.
On this song, like throughout the album, there’s a stunning degree of cohesion as the ensemble – also featuring Nakul Chugh (keys), Carmen Staaf (piano), cellist Emanuel Keller, violist Anna Stromer and violinist Bengisu Gökçe – execute in unison parts of blazing speed and high difficulty with an effortless natural feeling.
“To have an all-star cast bringing the vision of a song to life is the matter of dreams,” says Chatterjee, before adding, “Thana has beautifully co-written this song with me and her arrangements and production take the listener from the intricately embellished world of ghazals to the intelligently yet subliminally harmonised soundscape of jazz.”
Unbounded - Abaad will be Sufiscore’s sophomore release.
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: As Jubin Nautiyal and Khushali Kumar finished shooting their upcoming music video 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' within 72 hours under harsh weather...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello labels her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes as built on "sweetness and tenderness". She says she is lucky to have...read more
MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up. Drake recently had a heart shape...read more
MUMBAI: Days after Ananya Panday got trolled for comments she had made about the K-Pop band (and global sensation) BTS, and Alia Bhatt was greeted...read more