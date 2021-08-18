See Billionaire Rihanna push her own shopping cart in bra and bling

MUMBAI: Rihanna cut an unlikely figure as she pushed her own shopping cart during a trip to her local Whole Foods in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood on Sunday.
The billionaire hitmaker, 33, flashed her bra in a plunging black jacket which she teamed with ripped Gucci jeans and plenty of jewellery as she eyed up some of the eggplants on sale.
Luckily for Rihanna, who was declared a billionaire earlier this month, she can afford the prices in the high-end supermarket, and the star quickly filled up her trolley with goods before heading to the checkout.
Rihanna certainly looked like a member of the ultra-wealthy with strands of thick pearls and gold jewelry draped from her throat for the otherwise-casual outing.
