For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

See Billionaire Rihanna push her own shopping cart in bra and bling

MUMBAI: Rihanna cut an unlikely figure as she pushed her own shopping cart during a trip to her local Whole Foods in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood on Sunday.

The billionaire hitmaker, 33, flashed her bra in a plunging black jacket which she teamed with ripped Gucci jeans and plenty of jewellery as she eyed up some of the eggplants on sale.

Luckily for Rihanna, who was declared a billionaire earlier this month, she can afford the prices in the high-end supermarket, and the star quickly filled up her trolley with goods before heading to the checkout.

Rihanna certainly looked like a member of the ultra-wealthy with strands of thick pearls and gold jewelry draped from her throat for the otherwise-casual outing.

Tags
Rihanna music
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2021

Had Covid and it made me lose my hair: Drake

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Vaibhav Ghuge feels blessed as his first-ever music video 'Lagi Padi' crosses 500K views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance reality shows like 'Dance India Dance Season 3', then he went on to also appeared on the 8th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Sumi Angre aka Pranati Rai Prakash looked bombshell at the press conference of her upcoming web series 'Cartel'

MUMBAI: Recently Press conference was organized for the launch of the upcoming web series 'Cartel' and our supermodel turned actress who is also going to be playing the most prominent character in the series was present along with other with the other cast like Girija Oak, Gaurav, Kanan Arunacha

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

TOMORROW X TOGETHER RETURN WITH THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are back with their new title track “‘LOSER=LOVER.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Cardi B defends Lizzo after she breaks down in tears

MUMBAI: Cardi B is standing up for her friend Lizzo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vaibhav Ghuge feels blessed as his first-ever music video 'Lagi Padi' crosses 500K views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance...read more

2
Jubin Nautiyal: Shooting in Ladakh is always special

MUMBAI: As Jubin Nautiyal and Khushali Kumar finished shooting their upcoming music video 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' within 72 hours under harsh weather...read more

3
Camila Cabello lucky to have 'nurturing partner' like Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello labels her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes as built on "sweetness and tenderness". She says she is lucky to have...read more

4
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee releases new single ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ from collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee on August 18 released a second single, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ –featuring the...read more

5
'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games