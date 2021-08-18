For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal.

One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.

Gaga, who covered all of Ryan's medical expenses, had offered a $500K reward for the safe return of her two stolen dogs.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Ryan started a GoFundMe on Monday. After spending weeks in hospital due to the four gun shots that he suffered, he says he has been traveling to heal his emotional and mental health. However, t now his van has broken and has no money left.

Taking about getting van repaired and travelling to meet people who support recovering from trauma, he said: "For me, this includes retreat centres, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders."

In the video uploaded, he further said: "With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help."

He adds: "This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realise sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Lady Gaga dog-walker Ryan Fischer
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2021

B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a permanent place in the hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot. Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Kerry Katona doing yoga to get back in shape

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Camila Cabello lucky to have 'nurturing partner' like Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello labels her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes as built on "sweetness and tenderness". She says she is lucky to have a "nurturing partner" like him.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release. The track composed by Rajat Nagpal features Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

top# 5 articles

1
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen...read more

2
Selena Gomez gets trolled by sister Gracie

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little...read more

3
See Billionaire Rihanna push her own shopping cart in bra and bling

MUMBAI: Rihanna cut an unlikely figure as she pushed her own shopping cart during a trip to her local Whole Foods in Manhattan's Tribeca...read more

4
Vaibhav Ghuge feels blessed as his first-ever music video 'Lagi Padi' crosses 500K views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance...read more

5
B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games