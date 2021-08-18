Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal.
One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.
Gaga, who covered all of Ryan's medical expenses, had offered a $500K reward for the safe return of her two stolen dogs.
According to dailymail.co.uk, Ryan started a GoFundMe on Monday. After spending weeks in hospital due to the four gun shots that he suffered, he says he has been traveling to heal his emotional and mental health. However, t now his van has broken and has no money left.
Taking about getting van repaired and travelling to meet people who support recovering from trauma, he said: "For me, this includes retreat centres, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders."
In the video uploaded, he further said: "With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help."
He adds: "This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realise sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little...read more
MUMBAI: Rihanna cut an unlikely figure as she pushed her own shopping cart during a trip to her local Whole Foods in Manhattan's Tribeca...read more
MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance...read more
MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a...read more