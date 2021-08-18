For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Aug 2021 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal: Shooting in Ladakh is always special

MUMBAI: As Jubin Nautiyal and Khushali Kumar finished shooting their upcoming music video 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' within 72 hours under harsh weather conditions in Ladakh, the singer opens up on his shooting experience.

Jubin Nautiyal said, "It's always special shooting in Leh Ladakh and I've been there often. The locals informed us that this was the hardest time in the year owing to the extremely cold weather but thankfully we managed to film there and the video is looking amazing."

Khushali added, "Leh Ladakh is as beautiful and breathtaking as it is challenging. There were times we couldn't breathe properly and because of our looks in the video we couldn't protect ourselves from the cold with layers of clothes. But it was completely worth all the effort because the music video and the locations in it look incredible."

Shot by director Navijit Buttar the music video has been mounted on a grand scale and given the big canvas backdrop of the music video, Ladakh was the best location to shoot the music video. However, shooting in the challenging weather was no easy feat for the duo.

The song is written by A M Turaz and composed by Rochak Kohli.

'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' is releasing on August 23 on the YouTube channel of T-Series.

(Source: IANS)

