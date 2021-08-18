For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot.

Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

She also clarified that she is not pregnant but just enjoying herself in her own skin.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram: "No guys. I didn't get a boob job in just a week...nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!! Before I show you more pics of my body, I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!"

She further added: "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer... no ... I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance... just on a practical scale of being in your car and realising you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER... therefore you think you look better!!!"

The 39-year-old singer's father Jamie had recently decided to step down as her conservator. Britney's conservatorship had triggered a 'Free Britney' campaign worldwide.

She also addressed the campaign in her caption.

She wrote: "And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago!!! There's a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine... my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Britney Spears music
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2021

B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a permanent place in the hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in the urban Punjabi music space with a new single ‘Na Na’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' runner-up Arunita savours moments with AR Rahman, KJo, Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kolkata's Arunita Kanjilal, who qualified to become the first runner-up in 'Indian Idol 12, nurtures the dream of opening a music school.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal. One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Kerry Katona doing yoga to get back in shape

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a...read more

2
Rizzle App associates with Bollywood's hottest new duo Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's, Shershaah

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s No.1 innovative short video app has announced its association with Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It...read more

3
Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial...read more

4
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen...read more

5
Selena Gomez gets trolled by sister Gracie

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games