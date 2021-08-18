For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a permanent place in the hearts of the audience.

B Praak said, "I feel overwhelmed to see the ever-increasing love and appreciation that 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is garnering from audiences and fans across the globe. The original is four years old, so I felt immensely proud when I got the chance to recreate the song for 'Shershaah'.

"Sidharth (Malhotra) and Kiara (Advani) have done absolute justice to the track and made it seem so much more than just another romantic song. There is a wave of emotions that not only they, but each character in the song is going through. I am confident that the song will have a lasting impression on the minds of the audience and fill their hearts with pride every time they hear it."

The 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' version was launched on Sunday by Sony Music.

The song's video was shot at the same place in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, where the funeral of martyr Captain Vikram Batra, PVC, was held.

'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' conveys the emotions of Vikram's father, family and comrades as they remember the son and officer who laid down his life for the country.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer B Praak Mann Bhariyaa Shershaah
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2021

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot. Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal. One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Kerry Katona doing yoga to get back in shape

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Camila Cabello lucky to have 'nurturing partner' like Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello labels her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes as built on "sweetness and tenderness". She says she is lucky to have a "nurturing partner" like him.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Rizzle App associates with Bollywood's hottest new duo Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's, Shershaah

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s No.1 innovative short video app has announced its association with Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It follows several other successful associations with hit movies like Coolie no. 1, Roohi, and more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rizzle App associates with Bollywood's hottest new duo Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's, Shershaah

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s No.1 innovative short video app has announced its association with Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It...read more

2
Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial...read more

3
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen...read more

4
Selena Gomez gets trolled by sister Gracie

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little...read more

5
See Billionaire Rihanna push her own shopping cart in bra and bling

MUMBAI: Rihanna cut an unlikely figure as she pushed her own shopping cart during a trip to her local Whole Foods in Manhattan's Tribeca...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games