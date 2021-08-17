For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan wins 'Indian Idol 12'

MUMBAI: Pawandeep Rajan from Champawat, Uttarakhand, lifted the 'Indian Idol Season 12' trophy and took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever' of the Sony Entertainment Television reality show late on Sunday night.

An artiste, said a beaming Pawandeep after winning the title, needs a platform where he can showcase his talent to the world and 'Indian Idol' is one such "great platform".

He said: "Being a part of 'Indian Idol Season 12' was a dream come true and then being a part of the Top 6 was wonderful, but winning the title is just unbelievable. I still feel like I'm dreaming and cannot come to terms with reality. It's still sinking in. This is such a big honour for me. I'd like to thank all my fans and the viewers who have voted for me and made me win this honourable title."

Pawandeep had garnered a lot of praise during the show for being focused on his performance. And he still remembers vividly the first day when he came for the audition.

He recalled: "I was so scared that I was shivering while performing. Backstage, I was thinking, 'Will I even get selected?'. But I cleared the audition and from there reaching up to this level is a great feeling."

Pawandeep concluded by thanking everyone who had been a part of his journey. He said: "From the makers of the show to the musicians, our coaches and my fellow contestants, this trophy belongs to all of you. Thank you, 'Indian Idol', and the citizens of India. This feeling is the best, thank you so much."

From the Top 6 finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, and were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro, got a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Pawandeep Rajan Indian Idol Season 12 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire The Greatest Finale Ever
Related news
News | 26 May 2021

Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will see the boys and girls battle it out with their singing talent!

read more
News | 17 Aug 2016

The Voice India to retain Season 1 judges for Season 2?

MUMBAI: Singing reality show, The Voice India is poised to return soon with its second season on &TV.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2015

Pawandeep Rajan: I never want to go missing

MUMBAI: The founder of Indian band ‘Rait’ and Guinness World record holder for being the youngest tabla player – Pawandeep Rajan, who started playing the tabla when he was two and a half years old, went ahead to win &TV’s singing reality show ‘The Voice India’ on 30 August, 2015.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2015

Pawandeep Rajan wins 'The Voice India'

MUMBAI: After three months of stiff competition between 102 singers from across the country, rendering Indian classical to Bollywood numbers to folk songs, Uttarakhand-based Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the winner of singing reality show ‘The Voice India’ based on votes from audiences across

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Famous Punjabi actress Sidhika Sharma's music video 'Meri Mohabbat' opposite Omkar Sharma is out now

MUMBAI: Actress Sidhika Sharma is in the spotlight when it comes to having a big name in the music video industry and making people go bonkers on...read more

2
Selena Gomez gets trolled by sister Gracie

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava...read more

4
Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release. The...read more

5
MX Player drops Sabka Sai trailer that decodes the phenomenon of India's greatest Sufi Saint

MUMBAI: A saint worshipped across India - Sai Baba has touched and enriched the lives of many. The trailer of MX Original Series Sabka Sai is out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games