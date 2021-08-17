Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's hand as he overcame his fear.
The 42-year-old musician had not travelled on a flight after his near-death experience in a 2008 plane crash. He was one of only two survivors from the mishap.
According to dailymail.co.uk, Travis made this trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Camarillo, California. Travis hugged Kourtney and held her hand as they stepped onto the plane.
The couple was accompanied by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Cory Gamble.
Travis had hinted at overcoming his fears when he had tweeted in June: "I might fly again."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning,...read more
MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season...read more
MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Prakhar Dagar, also known as 'The Singing Doctor', has released his latest devotional single titled 'Prabhu ke darshan ko' sung...read more