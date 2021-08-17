Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani') in Bollywood.
This year on Independence Day, Shalmali celebrated by launching her merchandise line revolving around the concept of diversity and acceptance.
Talking about the merchandise launch, Shalmali said: "I've always wanted to take my music beyond the notes and words into tangible goods. As such I've wanted to tie in my musical personality with my merchandise."
Elaborating, she added, "The first piece I'm releasing on August 15 is a T-shirt that celebrates and upholds diversity. We're so heavily surrounded and influenced by trends that we're either trying to set one or be part of one, little realising that we're all unique and don't need to sound like, look like or do things like someone else."
Shalmali, 31, is a multilingual artist, who has sing in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Hindi.
"I've felt like I was stuck in a rut until I released my English album, following my heart and passion and diversifying. The feeling of completion and euphoria I felt after was unparalleled. I want more people to feel that feeling. I hope for the IBackDiversity T-shirt to be a reminder and encourager for people to be themselves."
(Source: IANS)
