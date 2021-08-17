For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Aug 2021

Selena Gomez gets trolled by sister Gracie

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little more practice.

The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a video of herself getting trolled by her 8-year-old sister Gracie over her social media skills.

"You embarrass me," Gracie said while watching Selena dabble with the app. And after the "Same Old Love" star realized she accidentally deleted one of her videos, her sibling burst into giggles.

So, Selena decided to try another app. "See," she said while posting on Snapchat, "this is where it's at." But things didn't go much better there. Still, in the end, Selena determined, "Snapchat is where it's at." And as she wrote in the caption of her post, "Remember snap chat guys."

This isn't the first time fans have seen Gracie in one of Selena's TikTok videos.

Last month, the duo reenacted a scene from Full House, with the video accumulating more than 24.5 million views.

And while she's one of the most followed celebrities on social media (did we mention she has 252 million followers on Instagram?), Selena also takes breaks from the platforms.

"I'm an open book for the most part, but it's important for me to have space and time with my friends and family," she told The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in June. "When I'm with them, I try to be really present and just enjoy the moment."

And she encourages her followers to do the same.

"I think it's so important to take breaks from scrolling on social media. At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often, when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend," Selena said, citing her beauty brand. "It makes a big difference with mental health."

Selena Gomez Gracie TikTok
