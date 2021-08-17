For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

MUMBAI: Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, her spokesperson Pritam Sharma told IANS.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award Winner music director, had suffered a heart attack and died on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple's only son Pradeep Khayyam had died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents, said Sharma.

Later, in 2016, the couple set up the "Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust" and donated their entire wealth of over Rs 10-crore which is being used to financially help needy artistes and technicians in Bollywood.

Kaur, a singer in Hindi and Urdu, sang many songs, including "Tum Apna Ranjho Gham, Apni Pareshani Mujhe De Do" (Shagoon, 1964), "Khamosh Zindagi Ko, Afsana Mil Gaya" (Dil-e-Nadaan, 1953), "Pehle To Aankh Milana" with Mohammed Rafi (Shola Aur Shabnam, 1961), "Sada Chidiya Da Chamba Ve" with Pamela Chopra (Kabhi Kabhi, 1976) "Kahe Ko Byahi Bides" (Umrao Jaan, 1981).

She also composed music for a Punjabi film, "Satguru Teri Oatt" (1974) which starred the legendary actor Dara Singh.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Jagjit Kaur music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam music
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2021

Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani') in Bollywood.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's hand as he overcame his fear.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 5. This Singaporean rapper is known to dabble with different elements of wordplay to embrace his own touch of bilingual rap into hip-hop.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and "get a real job".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh...read more

2
Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava...read more

3
Giorgia Andriani's top 5 pictures with her Pet Hugo are the pawfect pictures to steal our attention

MUMBAI: Dogs are known as one of the best healers and the companions one could ever have in their life and her pet Hugo is one of the best doggo...read more

4
Rashmi Agdekar feels grateful to be back on the sets along with Ahsaas Channa', 'Revathi Pilla for her new series Interns 2

The Bollywood industry is getting back on track slowly but steadily actors feel blessed to be back on the sets and our Instagram beauty, Rashmi...read more

5
Sherise D'souza's 'Never Born' brings out a sense of urgency to make life better

MUMBAI: After releasing “Stepladder” singer-songwriter Sherise D'souza dropped her latest single “Never Born”, bringing out feelings of desperation...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games