Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release.
The track composed by Rajat Nagpal features Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.
Excited at the views it has amassed, Neha Kakkar says: "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is one of the most special songs I've sung. I get requested to sing this song very often and that goes to show the impact it has made on the listeners. Congratulations to Desi Music Factory for putting this wonderful song together."
Singer Yasser Desai says: "It's a song that is full of feels and singing it with Neha was amazing. I'm very happy that it has reached so many people across the world. Huge props to Desi Music Factory for uplifting independent music on such an impressive scale."
'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' was released under Anshul Garg's music label - Desi Music Factory.
