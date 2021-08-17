For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release.

The track composed by Rajat Nagpal features Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.

Excited at the views it has amassed, Neha Kakkar says: "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is one of the most special songs I've sung. I get requested to sing this song very often and that goes to show the impact it has made on the listeners. Congratulations to Desi Music Factory for putting this wonderful song together."

Singer Yasser Desai says: "It's a song that is full of feels and singing it with Neha was amazing. I'm very happy that it has reached so many people across the world. Huge props to Desi Music Factory for uplifting independent music on such an impressive scale."

'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' was released under Anshul Garg's music label - Desi Music Factory.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Neha Kakkar Yasser Desai Dil ko karaar aaya
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2021

Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani') in Bollywood.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

MUMBAI: Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and "get a real job".

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Sona Mohapatra: Am a misfit of an artiste in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra believes that even though her choice of 'living life on her own terms' and speaking her heart out made her journey as an artiste tougher, it has also liberated her as an artiste.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MX Player drops Sabka Sai trailer that decodes the phenomenon of India's greatest Sufi Saint

MUMBAI: A saint worshipped across India - Sai Baba has touched and enriched the lives of many. The trailer of MX Original Series Sabka Sai is out...read more

2
Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'. He is happy that it's not the "usual...read more

3
Cardi B defends Lizzo after she breaks down in tears

MUMBAI: Cardi B is standing up for her friend Lizzo. Over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" singer recently broke down in tears during an Instagram Live...read more

4
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season...read more

5
Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games