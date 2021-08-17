For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Kaushal Kishore: Patriotic songs can pull us out of any difficult situation

MUMBAI: Lyricist Kaushal Kishore has penned a version of 'Vande Mataram', which has been composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Talking about how patriotic songs can serve as an inspiration as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Kaushal Kishore said: "Be it our 'rashtragaan' 'Jan Gana Mana' or 'Vande Mataram', they have the strength to pull us out of any difficult situation. These songs give us energy and a direction. Today, when our country is fighting against the pandemic, it's important to remember these songs and derive energy from them."

What makes Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Vande Mataram' relevant more than 100 years after it was written?

"Vande Mataram strengthens the relation between the nation and its citizens. This song makes us realise our responsibility towards our country. So this song can never get old," he replied.

Talking about Tiger Shroff lending vocals to the song, the lyricist shared: "Tiger Shroff is a great artiste. He's sung a couple of English songs before, but this marks his Hindi playback debut. I'm so happy that I got to collaborate with him and write the lyrics of this song. The kind of effort he has invested in this song is applaudable."

Reacting to a tweet by Tiger Shroff, where he has spoken about the song, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Independence Day: "Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!"

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Kaushal said: "The fact that our PM has shared my song on Independence Day, fills me with immense gratitude. Seeing Modi Ji tweet about my song has increased my confidence even more. I am encouraged to write many songs for the country now."

"I dedicate 'Vande Mataram' to all my fellow countrymen and to our jawans who sacrifice their lives to keep the country safe," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
lyricist Kaushal Kishore Vande Mataram Tiger Shroff
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2021

Krishna Shroff's debut music video celebrates womanhood

MUMBAI: Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, makes her screen debut with the music video "Kinni kinni vaari". The video celebrates womanhood and Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

Neelesh Misra shares sepia memories from Nainital school days

MUMBAI: Scriptwriter-lyricist Neelesh Misra went down memory lane and shared a sepia photograph of his school days in Nainital.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2021

Of lost love and melancholy: Sadu’s releases a new pop-rock single titled Farar

MUMBAI: After a string of well received contemporary ghazal singles, renowned Indi-pop artist Sadu, has just released an intense new track, which is yet another take on his signature subject- nostalgia.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2021

Clef Music Awards 2021: Check full details here about India’s definitive music awards

MUMBAI: Spread across 60 plus categories, India’s definitive music awards- The Clef Music Awards have diversified itself into genres like  pop, rock, jazz, electronic, classical, Electronic, hip-hop to name a few. Entries are open to Hindi/English language songs pan India.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Always wanted to write a song from a female’s perspective: Kaushal Kishore

MUMBAI: The hit jodi of composer-singer Vishal Mishra and lyricist Kaushal Kishore, best known for their collaborations like Muskurayega India, Safar and Aaj Bhi, has come up with a new song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The track was a result of an overnight jam session between the two artistes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sona Mohapatra: Am a misfit of an artiste in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra believes that even though her choice of 'living life on her own terms' and speaking her heart out made her...read more

2
Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

MUMBAI: Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning,...read more

3
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen...read more

4
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games