Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Haaye Dil', among others.

Lyricist-composer Rocky said: "With Jubin, we go a long way. We almost understand what's on each other's minds and that helps a lot. We have signed some new film songs. And some singles are lined up with various artists."

Singer Jubin has songs like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum' ('Kabir Singh'), 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Reprise), ('Bajrangi Bhaijaan'), 'Humma Humma' ('Ok Jaanu') to his credit.

Rocky added, "We worked on a Hollywood film 'Initiation' together. We are trying to create memorable work and the one that people remember for a long time."

His other popular song is 'Guncha Koi', which he wrote and composed with Mohit Chauhan.

