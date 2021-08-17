For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 15:26 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Haaye Dil', among others.

Lyricist-composer Rocky said: "With Jubin, we go a long way. We almost understand what's on each other's minds and that helps a lot. We have signed some new film songs. And some singles are lined up with various artists."

Singer Jubin has songs like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum' ('Kabir Singh'), 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Reprise), ('Bajrangi Bhaijaan'), 'Humma Humma' ('Ok Jaanu') to his credit.

Rocky added, "We worked on a Hollywood film 'Initiation' together. We are trying to create memorable work and the one that people remember for a long time."

His other popular song is 'Guncha Koi', which he wrote and composed with Mohit Chauhan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Haaye Dil
Related news
News | 12 Dec 2019

Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust music's next song is #Qismat sensation Ammy Virk's 'Haaye Ve'

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has created an undisputable place in the industry in a very short time.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2019

QARAN's acoustic version of 'Haaye Oye' features Jonita Gandhi

MUMBA: Tareefan fame composer QARAN’s chartbuster track, Haaye Oye, which has garnered over 27 million views and has over 100 dance covers, has got an acoustic makeover. Sony Music India has released the music video, featuring singer Jonita Gandhi.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2017

I had been struggling to release 'Haaye Dil': Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: After beginning the year with some of the biggest Bollywood hits, Jubin Nautiyal is now rocking the music video space with his debut single 'Haaye Dil'. The song has already crossed a million views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh...read more

2
Prakhar Dagar opens up on devotional single 'Prabhu ke darshan ko'

MUMBAI: Singer Prakhar Dagar, also known as 'The Singing Doctor', has released his latest devotional single titled 'Prabhu ke darshan ko' sung...read more

3
Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2...read more

4
Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and...read more

5
Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'. He is happy that it's not the "usual...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games