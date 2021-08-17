Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Haaye Dil', among others.
Lyricist-composer Rocky said: "With Jubin, we go a long way. We almost understand what's on each other's minds and that helps a lot. We have signed some new film songs. And some singles are lined up with various artists."
Singer Jubin has songs like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum' ('Kabir Singh'), 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Reprise), ('Bajrangi Bhaijaan'), 'Humma Humma' ('Ok Jaanu') to his credit.
Rocky added, "We worked on a Hollywood film 'Initiation' together. We are trying to create memorable work and the one that people remember for a long time."
His other popular song is 'Guncha Koi', which he wrote and composed with Mohit Chauhan.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Prakhar Dagar, also known as 'The Singing Doctor', has released his latest devotional single titled 'Prabhu ke darshan ko' sung...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'. He is happy that it's not the "usual...read more