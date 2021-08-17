Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'. He is happy that it's not the "usual stardom-oriented" video and also because of the shooting locations that were near places like Uri, Baramulla and Srinagar.
Commenting on the uniqueness of the video of the song, 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana', sung by singer Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh said: "The first and foremost unique point is the location in Kashmir, where no shoot had taken place till this song was shot because of national security reasons. In fact, it's such a remote village that initially people didn't understand what was going on. The second point is that this is not a usual stardom-oriented video. I make sure to only pick projects where I can contribute as a character more than a star."
On sharing more about the shooting locations, he added: "It was mostly shot in the Indian Army-controlled areas in Kashmir. They were near places like Uri, Baramulla and Srinagar. We went for the shoot last month itself."
He finds Kashmir simply breathtaking. "I don't even need to mention how beautiful the location is. I am always swayed by its beauty. Whenever I go to that place, I feel like I'm a part of it which is why I'm able to deliver my best," said the 'Boondi Raita' actor.
The new song is his third collaboration with Jubin. The two had earlier teamed up for 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' and 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du'. So far, Himansh has done about six music videos like 'Oh Humsafar', 'Tera Shehar' and 'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan'.
For him, it's important to feature in different types of videos. "If I keep coming back with the same type of content, I'll be redundant," he concludes.
(Source: IANS)
