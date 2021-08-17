Giorgia Andriani's top 5 pictures with her Pet Hugo are the pawfect pictures to steal our attention

MUMBAI: Dogs are known as one of the best healers and the companions one could ever have in their life and her pet Hugo is one of the best doggo babies that our beauty Giorgia Andriani owns. Hugo is a Poodle breed and looks way too adorable.

Giorgia Andriani is known for her outstanding persona and her beauty. The international model turned actress is full of life where she never fails to amaze her audience with her outstanding entertaining reels and the heart throbbing pictures. Hugo is way too in-demand and has always sustained the attention from her fans and the paparazzi.

Here are the top 5 pictures of Actress Giorgia Andriani and Dog Hugo Khandriani that will bring a huge smile to our faces.

In one of her recent pictures with her dog Hugo, they both look way too captivating to our eyes where Giorgia is seen hugging Hugo with a perfect smile and captioned the picture saying "Me & mine! "

This picture is where Giorgia Andriani and Hugomakes out the perfect duo of the town. Giorgia is seen posing in front of the camera along with his dog Hugo arent they looking like the flawless mom-son duo of the town. She also captioned the picture " "

Giorgia Andriani this post is very savage where these two beauties are seen posing in front of the camera, as always Giorgia Andriani really looked gorgeous and indeed Hugo posed it so perfect that someone could feel him just as a small squishy soft toy. She captioned the picture "You got a problem with me? Talk to him"

Giorgia Andriani, this photo is way too hot to handle where she is seen posing in hot shorts along with her baby love Hugo Andriani with that delightful smile looking straight into our eyes. She captioned this picture saying 'Been wondering how Hugo and I could wish you a happy weekend "

This last picture makes us feel go aww as she wanted to express her feeling for her love Hugo on the National Pet Day where she captioned the picture "Wanted to write a long emotional piece for Hugo. But he doesn't read much. So I hugged him instead! "

Aren't all these pictures of this beauty along with her dog Hugo makes us feel that indeed they both are one the best Mom- Son duo in the town. We can't wait for more cute endearing pictures of them.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announced soon.