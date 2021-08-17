Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and "get a real job".
"I think kids should be encouraged to be creative. When I was a child, saying you wanted to be a musician, they'd go, 'You need to get a real job.' School is so stressful. You've got all these exams -- maths, English and science -- all these things are very difficult," Sheeran toldA
The Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He added: "But what I want to say to kids is if you do what you love, you will eventually get paid for it."
The 30-year-old singer said that he's learned more from the low points of his career than the highs.
He said: "You learn way more from failure than you do from success.I have played at Wembley Stadium and I've played a bar in Swindon to one person. And playing the bar in Swindon taught me more than Wembley Stadium."
Sheeran had recently though said that he doesn't want his and wife Cherry's daughter Lyra to follow in his footsteps.
(Source: IANS)
