News |  17 Aug 2021 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 5. This Singaporean rapper is known to dabble with different elements of wordplay to embrace his own touch of bilingual rap into hip-hop. Hewill now translate that unique style along with a combination of a catchy Indian percussive beat fused with multilingual rap into a new earworm, that echoes the core persona of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle – the Voice of the Streets!

An integral part and partner, Yung Raja has been long associated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle. CelebratingIndia’s hip-hop community and bringing to life their passion, this new sonic identity is sure to get audiences to groove and Live Life in Colour.

Speaking of the hip-hop and his association with it, Yung Raja said, “I’m so happy to have the opportunity to take my association forward with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle and work on one of my most favourite movements in hip-hop. It’s a proud moment for me, and my team and I are grateful to be working with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle this year. I am super excited to grow our relation in the coming years!"

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has come a long way from hosting India’s biggest hip-hop dance festival in 2017 to launching the first and biggest hip-hop league in 2020, that too virtually! It has provided a platform to the hip-hop voices of the country and is now back with its milestone Season 5 in an entirely new avatar to build the biggest brand-led hip-hop community alongside brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda.

Stay tuned to all the updates on social media @BREEZERVividShuffle and #LiveLifeInColour

