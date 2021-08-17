For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2021 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got the permission for construction.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There's no expense spared."

This new property will reportedly be four floors high and have a 1,000 sq ft bedroom. It will also have three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite and have a glass-floored hallway.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adele Simon Konecki Singer music
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2021

Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani') in Bollywood.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

MUMBAI: Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's hand as he overcame his fear.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 5. This Singaporean rapper is known to dabble with different elements of wordplay to embrace his own touch of bilingual rap into hip-hop.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and "get a real job".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran was told: Get a real job

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran wants children to be encouraged to follow creative dreams as he as a youngster was told to forget his musical ambitions and...read more

2
Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'. He is happy that it's not the "usual...read more

3
Sherise D'souza's 'Never Born' brings out a sense of urgency to make life better

MUMBAI: After releasing “Stepladder” singer-songwriter Sherise D'souza dropped her latest single “Never Born”, bringing out feelings of desperation...read more

4
Kailash Kher says he hopes to change mindsets with Olympic song

MUMBAI: National award-winning singer and song-writer Kailash Kher, who released his new song 'Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat, Naye Hauslon Ka Naya Bharat'...read more

5
Shalmali unveils merchandise line on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and composer Shalmali has given hits like 'Pareshaan' ('Ishaqzaade'), 'Daru Desi ('Cocktail'), 'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games