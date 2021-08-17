Adele to splash 2 mn pounds on her new home

MUMBAI: Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.
She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got the permission for construction.
The Mirror quoted a source as saying: "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There's no expense spared."
This new property will reportedly be four floors high and have a 1,000 sq ft bedroom. It will also have three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.
The first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite and have a glass-floored hallway.
(Source: IANS)
