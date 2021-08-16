Vh1 Sound Nation League 2021 ends on a high note as electronic duo Zephyrtone bags the winner title!

MUMBAI: The 2021 edition of Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League brought on an exhilarating virtual competition that pitted the country’s best indie musicians against each other in a challenging race to the top! As indie music continues to grab eyeballs across the nation, the league featured artists like Kayan and Shalmali who have skyrocketed in popularity recently. The compeitionwitnessed a series of tough battles between the tunes, alas, only one of them could score the winning title!
After a crackling finale between rapper Spitfire’s ‘Sangeet’ and musical pair Zephyrtone’s ‘Miss You’, the electronic duo triumphed as their track won the title of Sound of the Nation! The producer and singer couple were overjoyed to have won the league, thanking their diehard fans for voting them so sincerely. The winning track, ‘Miss You’ is a quirky electropop track highlighting producer Sayan’s finesse for production and vocalist Zephyr’s soothing voice.
Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to catch all the rounds that led to the crackling finale!
