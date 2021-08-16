For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Aug 2021 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 Sound Nation League 2021 ends on a high note as electronic duo Zephyrtone bags the winner title!

MUMBAI: The 2021 edition of Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League brought on an exhilarating virtual competition that pitted the country’s best indie musicians against each other in a challenging race to the top! As indie music continues to grab eyeballs across the nation, the league featured artists like Kayan and Shalmali who have skyrocketed in popularity recently. The compeitionwitnessed a series of tough battles between the tunes, alas, only one of them could score the winning title!

After a crackling finale between rapper Spitfire’s ‘Sangeet’ and musical pair Zephyrtone’s ‘Miss You’, the electronic duo triumphed as their track won the title of Sound of the Nation! The producer and singer couple were overjoyed to have won the league, thanking their diehard fans for voting them so sincerely. The winning track, ‘Miss You’ is a quirky electropop track highlighting producer Sayan’s finesse for production and vocalist Zephyr’s soothing voice.

Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to catch all the rounds that led to the crackling finale!

Tags
Vh1 Sound Nation League Zephyrtone Vh1
Related news
News | 05 Aug 2021

Vh1 India's Sound Nation League’s last match in Round I witnesses a battle of Pop between Zephyrtone and Kayan

MUMBAI: Vh1 India’s latest edition of their virtual music offering, Sound Nation League pits the country’s rising Pop-indie artists against each other in a Tête-à-tête to glory! With the fourth match live, the race is intensifying between indie artists Zephyrtone and Kayan.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League goes LIVE! Catch ‘Here is Beautiful’ and ‘Chicken Lemon Rice’ head-to-head in the first fierce match

MUMBAI: Vh1 India is finally back with another edition of Sound Nation League, the hottest virtual music league that features India’s biggest tracks competing against each other in a fierce battle to the top!

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Zephyrtone is excited and geared for Sound Nation League

MUMBAI: Electronic producer-vocalist Zephyrtone are all geared up for Sound Nation League.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

DJ-Doctor Duo The Spindoctor & G Doc Drop New Track To Spread Awareness On Abuse Of Healthcare Frontline Workers

MUMBAI: Through a song conceived especially in honor of the thousands of medical practitioners and healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic, two enterprising musicians cum doctors have come together to launch a music single titled ‘Bloody White Coat’ to shed lig

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

MTV Beats Artist of the Month Jonita Gandhi: We are taking this opportunity to get personal with our viewers

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is MTV Beats Artist of the Month.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rashmi Agdekar feels grateful to be back on the sets along with Ahsaas Channa', 'Revathi Pilla for her new series Interns 2

The Bollywood industry is getting back on track slowly but steadily actors feel blessed to be back on the sets and our Instagram beauty, Rashmi...read more

2
Famous Punjabi actress Sidhika Sharma's music video 'Meri Mohabbat' opposite Omkar Sharma is out now

MUMBAI: Actress Sidhika Sharma is in the spotlight when it comes to having a big name in the music video industry and making people go bonkers on...read more

3
36 celebrities along with Anusha Mani are all excited about the new documentary The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo

MUMBAI: Anusha Mani is all excited about her new song Boo-Boo The Great, from the the quirky documentary The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo...read more

4
Sherise D'souza's 'Never Born' brings out a sense of urgency to make like better

MUMBAI: After releasing “Stepladder” singer-songwriter Sherise D'souza dropped her latest single “Never Born”, bringing out feelings of desperation...read more

5
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brings Yung Raja onboard to curate a new sonic identity for its upcoming Season 5!

MUMBAI: A breakthrough singer and songwriter, Yung Raja is brought onboard by BREEZER to create a new sonic identity for BREEZER Vivid Shuffle...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games