News |  16 Aug 2021 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

Rashmi Agdekar feels grateful to be back on the sets along with Ahsaas Channa', 'Revathi Pilla for her new series Interns 2

The Bollywood industry is getting back on track slowly but steadily actors feel blessed to be back on the sets and our Instagram beauty, Rashmi Agdekar feels grateful to be back on the sets and to work and spend good quality time around with her lovely costars.

Actress Rashmi Agdekar is well known for her versatile acting and charming personality. The actress has acquitted herself in every performance, leaving her audience awestruck The actress is very active on her social media platforms and makes sure to update all her fans with her upcoming projects. Rashmi Agdekar recently shared an Instagram story where she will be seen having a great time along with her costars Ahsaas Channa', 'Revathi Pillai" all set to return to Interns S2.

The actress was spotted wearing casuals with a subtle makeup look. She certainly is cheerful where we can see that by the energy and the stories posted by her on Instagram. Rashmi Agdekar was spotted with her co-stars who are known as the best terrific trio for the youth include 'Ahsaas Channa', 'Revathi Pillai", Rashmi was seen wearing a white top along with denim boyfriend jeans, matched along with black and white canvas shoes and her hair letting down open, she made her casual look slaying as always.

On the work front, Rashmi Agdekar started her acting career in the web series "Dev DD" in 2017 and played the lead role in "I'm Mature" for the MX player which was critically acclaimed. She was seen in the web series “Rasbhari” alongside Swara Bhaskar on Amazon Prime. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Andhadhun” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Rashmi Agdekar will be soon announcing her exciting upcoming projects.

