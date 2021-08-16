36 celebrities along with Anusha Mani are all excited about the new documentary The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo

MUMBAI: Anusha Mani is all excited about her new song Boo-Boo The Great, from the the quirky documentary The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo produced by Vandana Sethhi, Founder of Earth Films.
An upbeat Hinglish song, has the perfect punch to attract the masses as well as the classes – there is a global appeal to it! In terms of the words used in the lyrics, like ‘pantar’ and ‘dhadak’ resonates with the millennials.
Within all the fun, there is a strong message in the ‘Boo-Boo The Great’ song of caring for stray animals be it cats or dogs. The video has been given a stylized look; it’s funky and creative. The creator and director, Salil Jason Fernandez, and costume stylist wanted to bring out the grittiness of the street, keeping it cool and urban; And so they roped in the brand ‘Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika’ for Anusha's wardrobe that not just satisfied the look but also contributed to the overall theme of the bill by creating her costume that is cruelty-free and 100% vegan. Link to the song : *YouTube*: https://bit.ly/BooBooTheGreat_YT
Also associated with the documentary are 36 celebrities including Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Amrita Puri and Shibani Dandekar, musicians like Anusha Mani and Anushka Manchanda, comedians like Cyrus Broacha and influencers like Maria Goretti Warsi and Scherezade Shroff Talwar, 30 organizations including pet care centres, animal shelters and NGOs, 53 animal welfare workers, and 10 vets from the medical fraternity. This is a joint effort of over 150 crew members coming together, collaborating behind the camera on pro-bono basis.
Details of the song
Song : Boo-Boo The Great
Singer : Anusha Mani
Chorus : Sangeet Haldipur & Siddharth Haldipur
Music Composed & Produced by : Sangeet Haldipur & Siddharth Haldipur
Lyrics : Akshi Ranka & Afshan Zia
Mix & Master : Tanay Gajjar (Wow&flutteR Studio, Mumbai)
Wardrobe : Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika
Costume Stylist : Gopika Gulwadi
