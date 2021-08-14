Mannat Noor: There can't be another song like 'Laung Laachi'

MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor, known for her popular song 'Laung Laachi', is back with a new soundtrack titled 'Mera Mahi'.
'Mera Mahi' features Mannat with Yuvraaj Hans, son of Hans Raj Hans. The singer has given her voice for films like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and several other Punjabi films.
Talking about her new song, Mannat told IANS: "Mera Maahi is the kind of song every girl would relate to. The music, video, and lyrics are amazing. The theme of the song is about a girl having a conversation with her parents about the kind of guy she wants to spend her life with. I had a great time working on the track. While I've sung a lot of songs, this was special because I got to feature in it as well, alongside Yuvraaj Hans, my co-artiste."
As she continues to get recognition for her song from music aficionados, Mannat shared that the success of the song built up her confidence.
"Whenever your work is loved, it gives you a different high altogether. 'Laung Laachi' is an extraordinary song and I believe there cannot be another song like that. The kind of love it has garnered from music lovers is warming."
She elaborated, "I used to be very nervous when I started my journey as a musician. My hands would shiver while performing on stage. But the exposure over the years and especially the success of 'Laung Laachi' has boosted my confidence immensely. I started getting a lot more offers after the success of the track."
'Mera Mahi' directed by Teji Sandhu released on MN Melody's YouTube channel.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform...read more
MUMBAI: Elton John and Dua Lipa mesmerised fans as they dropped their single "Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish says she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but now has realised it's not always a bad thing to...read more
MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more
MUMBAI: Independence day around the corner, on this 75th Independence Day each and everyone is feeling more proud as the Athletes have raised our...read more