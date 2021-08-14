For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Aug 2021 12:32 |  By RnMTeam

Mannat Noor: There can't be another song like 'Laung Laachi'

MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor, known for her popular song 'Laung Laachi', is back with a new soundtrack titled 'Mera Mahi'.

'Mera Mahi' features Mannat with Yuvraaj Hans, son of Hans Raj Hans. The singer has given her voice for films like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and several other Punjabi films.

Talking about her new song, Mannat told IANS: "Mera Maahi is the kind of song every girl would relate to. The music, video, and lyrics are amazing. The theme of the song is about a girl having a conversation with her parents about the kind of guy she wants to spend her life with. I had a great time working on the track. While I've sung a lot of songs, this was special because I got to feature in it as well, alongside Yuvraaj Hans, my co-artiste."

As she continues to get recognition for her song from music aficionados, Mannat shared that the success of the song built up her confidence.

"Whenever your work is loved, it gives you a different high altogether. 'Laung Laachi' is an extraordinary song and I believe there cannot be another song like that. The kind of love it has garnered from music lovers is warming."

She elaborated, "I used to be very nervous when I started my journey as a musician. My hands would shiver while performing on stage. But the exposure over the years and especially the success of 'Laung Laachi' has boosted my confidence immensely. I started getting a lot more offers after the success of the track."

'Mera Mahi' directed by Teji Sandhu released on MN Melody's YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

