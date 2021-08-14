For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Aug 2021 17:37

Jubin Nautiyal & Khushali Kumar first time together in a romantic single 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' presented by T-Series

MUMBA: A treat for fans across the country celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal teams up with beautiful Khushali Kumar for the very first time in the romantic track ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. While the two artists have been extremely popular in the music scene, they have never worked together before until now. With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, music by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by A M Turaz, ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ brings on screen the popular love sayings like ‘Love is Blind’, ‘Love you forever and eternity and such more.

Navjit Buttar captures the chemistry of Jubin and Khushali amidst the beautiful and scenic locations of Leh.

Talking about the song and working with Jubin for the first time says Khushali Kumar, “I have always admired Jubin Nautiyal’s talent both as a singer and a performer. The music video of ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ is beautifully shot and I hope my camaraderie with Jubin Nautiyal reflects in our onscreen chemistry. Everything from the music, to the aesthetics, will make you fall in love with this track.”

Says Jubin Nautiyal, I feel Khushali Kumar was the perfect person to essay this role – Her beauty, innocence and vulnerability just lights up the screen ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ is all about how the other’s person’s happiness comes before yours and how true love will always find its way.”

The romantic track will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

