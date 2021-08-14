Indian Idol Season 1's finalists are back with Kailash Kher to boost the morale of our country through their song 'Jeetega Phirse India Mera'

MUMBAI: “This song is a powerful source of encouragement and motivation to all the COVID 19 warriors and frontline workers,” says Singer, composer, lyricist, and co-producer of this song Vishal Kothari

<iframe width="100%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Is9VJQ9-H9g" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As the year-long COVID 19 pandemic has completely demonized our personal, work, and social life, it indeed has put a lot of us in grave danger of causing depression. To help us tackle this and fill our souls with morale and positive thinking, along with Kailash Kher, the finalist of Indian Idol Season 1 Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana, Vishal Kothari, Mukesh Pancholi, Prajakta Shukre, Aditi Paul, Harish Moyal, Rahul Saxena, and artist Monty Massey & Max Massey have come together to present ‘Jeetega Phirse India Mera’- An audio-visual treat which is sure to make us believe in the true power of music.

When asked Vishal Kothari, the Singer, composer, lyricist, and co-producer of this song, about this song and how it felt collaborating with the other finalists of Indian Idol Season 1, he mentioned, “This song is a powerful source of encouragement and motivation to all the COVID 19 warriors and frontline workers. This song seems to revive all the hope and positivity that the country lost especially after the implementation of the lockdown. When it comes to the bond we all finalist of Indian Idol Season 1 share is unbreakable, and it indeed makes me happy to witness that in spite of we being competitors, we always had that special bond which we have cherished for years now. It was indeed fun collaborating on this project and helping our country by giving hope to all those who were on the urge of giving up. I would honestly like to thank all my friends for helping me by giving wings to this project.”

This is a project initiated by the NGO ‘We Help Welfare Foundation’ in association with ‘Kailash Kher Foundation’. When we asked Mr. Abhishek Dixit the founder of ‘We help Welfare foundation and the producer of this song about how he decided to join this project, he mentioned, “When Vishal told me about this new composition he was working on, I was truly mesmerized. The idea of creating a song that had the potential to bring a new wave of hope and perseverance was something I had never heard of before and after listening to the raw version of the song I was totally sold.”

Jeetega Phirse India Mera has certainly brought forward a huge wave of positivity in the minds of our many covid warriors and frontline workers and has made them hopeful that there will soon be an end to this deadly pandemic. The Audio of the song was released on the 10th of august on Kailash Kher's YouTube channel and it did banter a lot of love from all these fantastic artist’s fanbases. The official video was released on the 14th of August, 2021 on Voilà! Digi’s YouTube channel