Indian American singer A-Zal composes Alicia Keys' film soundtrack

MUMBAI: A New York-based Indian singer-songwriter Atif Afzal, who is better-known by his professional name A-Zal, has composed the soundtrack for the film 'Resort To Love' produced by American singer-music composer Alicia Keys.
'Resort to Love' is A-Zal's first Hollywood feature film with Netflix USA. His other international projects include notably CBS Network's television shows 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'The Twilight Zone - Season 2', and 'Loki', a Marvel Studios series streaming in its second season on Disney+.
Dwelling on what it was like to work on 'Resort to Love', A-Zal said, "It was a great experience. The team was fantastic and they really pushed me to compose and sing this number called 'To Pu Dance'. It has turned out to be super peppy."
The initial plan, he added, was to get the song sung by a female vocalist, but the producers insisted that he should "try my vocals on it". Eventually, it turned out, according to A-Zal, "to be really nice and was appreciated by the entire team at Netflix USA."
Next on A-Zal's calendar is his pop music album '17&11 Nights'. The singles from it are releasing this year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea says she no longer feels comfortable being in the public eye since giving birth to her son 15 months ago. The rapper says...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor, known for her popular song 'Laung Laachi', is back with a new soundtrack titled 'Mera Mahi'. 'Mera Mahi' features Mannat...read more
MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform...read more
MUMBAI: Elton John and Dua Lipa mesmerised fans as they dropped their single "Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish says she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but now has realised it's not always a bad thing to...read more