Iggy Azalea not comfortable in spotlight any more

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea says she no longer feels comfortable being in the public eye since giving birth to her son 15 months ago.
The rapper says she wants to have a "safe space" to bring him up away from the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Azalea told Entertainment Tonight: "My decision to not make any more music is ultimately, really at this point, truly 95 per cent of it is about the fact that I just don't feel that I am comfortable being that level open to the public."
She added: "Maybe it's partially because I have a son now and I feel that maternal instinct to want to really protect him and have that safe space. And I don't really want to invite strangers to have an opinion about my life so much anymore."
The "Fancy" hitmaker also said that she doesn't want to tour any more because she doesn't want to spend any time away from her son, whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti.
Azalea added: "So it's more about that but also, I really don't want to tour anymore because I have my son, and I'm so excited I'm going on this big Pitbull tour that starts on the 19th actually, which is my last big hurrah."
"I'll still do squat dates and things like that, but in terms of an aggressive tour where you're away all the time, I don't want my son to be transient in that way, always on a tour bus. I admire people that do it and do it well, but for me, that's not my vision for my future."
The rapper said public scrutiny of her life is also what prompted her to stop sharing pictures of her son on social media.
Azalea said: "I post him on my close friends' stories on Instagram. So everybody I want to see Onyx is seeing Onyx all the time. It's not that it necessarily hurts my feelings, I'm a grownup, but it's my job to protect my son as a mother."
"So when I see something like that, that's so extreme, I would love to share them all the time, but that wouldn't be really me protecting him knowing that that's what's going on, so I can't do that."
(Source: IANS)
