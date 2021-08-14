For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Aug 2021 13:25

Giorgia Andriani astonishes everyone by speaking in Marathi, Is she coming up with something special?

MUMBAI: All the way from Italy, supermodel turned B-town actress Giorgia Andriani has etched her name forever into our hearts. Her dance moves are astonishing and she has a perfect body due to her fitness regiments. Apart from this, the actress can grasp new languages very easily, Giorgia Andriani can already speak Hindi and Punjabi fluently and now, the actress spoke Marathi in her latest video which awed her fans. The actress is highly active on her social media handles and always surprises her audiences with her outstanding videos.

As we all know that Giorgia Andriani hails from Italy but, learning new things is what defines Giorgia Andriani and in her latest Instagram story one of her friends asked her, "can you speak in Marathi? can I take your exam?" to which the actress made a hilarious video saying," which translates to ("You can't take my exam, I have already passed").

Giorgia Andriani's fans rushed to pour their love and admiration for the actress in the comments section and loved the actress's adorable Marathi accent. Apart, from this, the actress can also ace in dance choreographies and Giorgia Andriani's zeel for fitness and fashion sense is simply unmatchable.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announced soon.

Giorgia Andriani
