News |  14 Aug 2021 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John and Dua Lipa collaborates for "Cold Heart"

MUMBAI: Elton John and Dua Lipa mesmerised fans as they dropped their single "Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday.
The Rocketman and Future Nostalgia queen have collaborated for the first time ever and created the perfect dancefloor singalong!

"Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him," said Lipa in a press release.
"I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can't wait to hear it everywhere this summer," she continued.
Elton John also lavished praise on Dua Lipa and said: "She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas."

