Billie Eilish learns she can't control everything

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish says she used to want to handle every part of her career by herself, but now has realised it's not always a bad thing to let other people help her out.
Eilish specifically referenced the animation work on her upcoming film, titled 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' as she said she would have loved to get stuck in on the project herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I think the thing that we should all be able to do is say, you know, 'I'm going to be honest with you, this isn't my thing'. You know, even though I want to do this because I want to be able to say that I'm capable of this, but I'm still learning. I want to just watch for a little longer," Eilish said on the 'Spout' podcast.
She added: "I'm the same, like, I want everything to be very, very specific, edited wise, and like, you know, just shots and colour and everything, and I kind of for this one, I was like, you know what? It's okay, I'm handing it over to you. I trust you."
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is also coming to terms with being on her own more often.
She recently had said: "I really don't like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I'm alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers and I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what's under beds and couches."
"I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I'm still at my parents' house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more
MUMBAI: Independence day around the corner, on this 75th Independence Day each and everyone is feeling more proud as the Athletes have raised our...read more
MUMBAI: All the way from Italy, supermodel turned B-town actress Giorgia Andriani has etched her name forever into our hearts. Her dance moves are...read more
MUMBAI: “This song is a powerful source of encouragement and motivation to all the COVID 19 warriors and frontline workers,” says Singer, composer,...read more
MUMBAI: The NCR-based singer songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani, aka Vineet, who began his music career only in 2020, has achieved the rare distinction...read more