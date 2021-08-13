Rohan Solomon salutes the spirit of young India with a theme song dedicated to an inspiring school-going students' initiative - Students For India, ahead of India's 74th Independence Day

MUMBAI: Post a thumping response and hitting the top slots on global radio charts, with his first single of the year, We Demand Change, Rohan Solomon is continuing on the path of creating positive change. The chart-topping singer-songwriter has recently composed the theme track to salute the efforts of a school-going students’ (not-for-profit) initiative called ‘Students for India’ that has been working tirelessly to facilitate amenities to the needy in the pandemic. What could be better than celebrating the strides of young India towards making a positive impact in the society with a track that releases on August 13th 2021, ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day.

After a string of well-appreciated singles that chronicled different shades of the pandemic life in 2020, singer-songwriter/producer Rohan Solomon released a compelling new single titled We Demand Change, on June 15th, 2021 followed by a self-directed & self-shot iPhone video of the track on July 13th, 2021. The track peaked at no.5 spot on World Radio Charts and the top 20 segment of World Indie Music Charts and is gaining significant praise from the media and audiences and is being referred to as ‘a fierce poignant anthem’ and ‘pean of hope’.

So, it’s no surprise that Solomon would feel drawn towards an ‘Of Students, By Students’ organisation called Students For India which has aided over 50,000 families across India with essential supplies since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The not-for-profit initiative which has been lauded by the likes of Indian film industry actors Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar among others have distributed lakhs of masks and sanitary napkins across the country. They continue to fight the good fight till day, addressing various problems and concerns through their social media channels.

Official quote from Students For India on the association with Solomon: "For us at Students For India, we have always strived to contribute to our community in whatever way we could. When we saw an opportunity to work with Mr. Rohan Solomon, we were thrilled. The idea of collaborating for a song popped up in a meeting with him, to us actually speaking to him about him, where he graciously offered to help us out. Our team sat together throughout multiple zoom calls, came up with lyrics, made the music video, and this is what we have at the end of all of that."

All proceeds from the sales/streaming will go to Students For India.

We request everyone to wholeheartedly support the cause any which way possible.