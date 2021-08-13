MX Player drops the soulful track - Maula, for its upcoming series - Sabka Sai

MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform. Starring Raj Arjun, the series highlights the journey of Sufi Saint - Sai Baba and the makers have now launched its soulful track - Maula, a beautiful composition sung by popular singer Divya Kumar.
Sabka Sai is close to the director Ajit Bhairavkar for more than one reason. Not many know, but the filmmaker belongs from Shirdi and shares a personal connection with the holy town. He grew up listening to the miraculous tales of Sai Baba and has had ancestors who had the privilege and fortune of meeting the Sufi Saint as well. On directing Sabka Sai, he shares, “I’m a devotee of Sai Baba and in these uncertain times, I believe one can never have enough of these inspiring stories. Through this show, I’ve made a sincere attempt to revisit his lessons that are even more relevant today. His teachings about universal love, and social equality finds a tremendous echo in his followers.”
About the track, Ajit adds, “When I heard the bhajan, it completely moved me and it brings you a sense of peace. The melody captures the perfect essence of Sai and his teachings. The beautiful lyrics highlight how Baba believed that there was just one God even though there may be many routes to attain him, and he always said - Sabka Malik Ek, even though he himself was worshipped by many people.”
Watch the song here:
The song Maula is sung by Divya Kumar, music by Shailendra Barve, lyrics by Jitendra Joshi and is mixed and mastered by - Rupak Thakur.
The trailer for Sabka Sai will be launched on 17th August, 2021.
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever...read more
MUMBAI: The NCR-based singer songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani, aka Vineet, who began his music career only in 2020, has achieved the rare distinction...read more
MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more
MUMBAI: Bella Poarch is the reason why hell is so hot. Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway...read more