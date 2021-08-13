For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Aug 2021 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

MX Player drops the soulful track - Maula, for its upcoming series - Sabka Sai

MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform. Starring Raj Arjun, the series highlights the journey of Sufi Saint - Sai Baba and the makers have now launched its soulful track - Maula, a beautiful composition sung by popular singer Divya Kumar.

Sabka Sai is close to the director Ajit Bhairavkar for more than one reason. Not many know, but the filmmaker belongs from Shirdi and shares a personal connection with the holy town. He grew up listening to the miraculous tales of Sai Baba and has had ancestors who had the privilege and fortune of meeting the Sufi Saint as well. On directing Sabka Sai, he shares, “I’m a devotee of Sai Baba and in these uncertain times, I believe one can never have enough of these inspiring stories. Through this show, I’ve made a sincere attempt to revisit his lessons that are even more relevant today. His teachings about universal love, and social equality finds a tremendous echo in his followers.”

About the track, Ajit adds, “When I heard the bhajan, it completely moved me and it brings you a sense of peace. The melody captures the perfect essence of Sai and his teachings. The beautiful lyrics highlight how Baba believed that there was just one God even though there may be many routes to attain him, and he always said - Sabka Malik Ek, even though he himself was worshipped by many people.”

Watch the song here:

The song Maula is sung by Divya Kumar, music by Shailendra Barve, lyrics by Jitendra Joshi and is mixed and mastered by - Rupak Thakur.

The trailer for Sabka Sai will be launched on 17th August, 2021.

Tags
Sabka Sai music Songs
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2021

Rohan Solomon salutes the spirit of young India with a theme song dedicated to an inspiring school-going students' initiative - Students For India, ahead of India's 74th Independence Day

MUMBAI: Post a thumping response and hitting the top slots on global radio charts, with his first single of the year, We Demand Change, Rohan Solomon is continuing on the path of creating positive chan

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

This 75th Independence Day, leading short video app - MX TakaTak collaborates with Arjun Kanungo to release a new patriotic track- 'Jaya Hey'

MUMBAI: Patriotic songs fit into the definition of having an eternal and innate power to stir every civilian’s deepest emotions.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Ritviz and Nucleya to announce India's biggest NFT drop on WazirX

MUMBAI: Indie music stars Ritviz and Nucleya are no strangers to doing things differently.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway Lugaai, Ruhi is all set to wow her ever growing fan base with ‘Asla’. The peppy dance number has been sung by Dilnoor, written and composed by Kaptaan.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music artist Saahil Bhargava is ready to take the music scene by storm!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lizzo, Cardi B are Goddesses in 'Rumors'

MUMBAI: It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever...read more

2
Indian Indie artist Vineet Singh Hukmani becomes 1st artist in the world to achieve 6, number 1 singles, on the European Top 100 charts

MUMBAI: The NCR-based singer songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani, aka Vineet, who began his music career only in 2020, has achieved the rare distinction...read more

3
Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more

4
Bella Poarch's 'Inferno' is a 'fantasy' she wishes was true

MUMBAI: Bella Poarch is the reason why hell is so hot. Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only...read more

5
Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games