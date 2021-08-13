For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Aug 2021 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Lizzo, Cardi B are Goddesses in 'Rumors'

MUMBAI: It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration.
On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."

Also in promotion of the tune, Cardi B posted the official artwork for "Rumors" on Instagram. "RUMORS on Friday, and yes this is the single art," she captioned her post on Wednesday. Lizzo posted an identical post on Thursday and captioned it, "Fun fact: we took this picture right after Cardi whispered 'I want to eat yo p---y' in my ear ‘RUMORS’ THIS FRIDAY YOU READY?" To which Cardi commented, "Lmmmmaaaoooo I wonder if the camera man caught that part ."

"Rumors" marks Lizzo's first single since the 2019 release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You. In 2019, amid her two-year musical hiatus, Lizzo won three Grammy Awards, including best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). The hitmaker also won the award for best solo performance for her fan-favorite song "Truth Hurts" at the 62nd annual Grammys.

"Truth Hurts" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for 42 weeks. Cuz I Love You, the album, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 120 weeks. Earlier this year, Cardi B posted her viral hit single "Up," which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it charted for 20 weeks.
Listen to Lizzo's "Rumors" featuring Cardi B below:

https://youtu.be/4P9XUrniiK4

Tags
Lizzo Rumors Cardi B music
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2021

Rohan Solomon salutes the spirit of young India with a theme song dedicated to an inspiring school-going students' initiative - Students For India, ahead of India's 74th Independence Day

MUMBAI: Post a thumping response and hitting the top slots on global radio charts, with his first single of the year, We Demand Change, Rohan Solomon is continuing on the path of creating positive chan

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

This 75th Independence Day, leading short video app - MX TakaTak collaborates with Arjun Kanungo to release a new patriotic track- 'Jaya Hey'

MUMBAI: Patriotic songs fit into the definition of having an eternal and innate power to stir every civilian’s deepest emotions.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Ritviz and Nucleya to announce India's biggest NFT drop on WazirX

MUMBAI: Indie music stars Ritviz and Nucleya are no strangers to doing things differently.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway Lugaai, Ruhi is all set to wow her ever growing fan base with ‘Asla’. The peppy dance number has been sung by Dilnoor, written and composed by Kaptaan.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music artist Saahil Bhargava is ready to take the music scene by storm!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Indie artist Vineet Singh Hukmani becomes 1st artist in the world to achieve 6, number 1 singles, on the European Top 100 charts

MUMBAI: The NCR-based singer songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani, aka Vineet, who began his music career only in 2020, has achieved the rare distinction...read more

2
Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more

3
Bella Poarch's 'Inferno' is a 'fantasy' she wishes was true

MUMBAI: Bella Poarch is the reason why hell is so hot. Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only...read more

4
Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway...read more

5
Ritviz and Nucleya to announce India's biggest NFT drop on WazirX

MUMBAI: Indie music stars Ritviz and Nucleya are no strangers to doing things differently. While desi bass producer and DJ Nucleya disrupted the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games