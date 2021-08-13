Lizzo, Cardi B are Goddesses in 'Rumors'

MUMBAI: It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration.

On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."

Also in promotion of the tune, Cardi B posted the official artwork for "Rumors" on Instagram. "RUMORS on Friday, and yes this is the single art," she captioned her post on Wednesday. Lizzo posted an identical post on Thursday and captioned it, "Fun fact: we took this picture right after Cardi whispered 'I want to eat yo p---y' in my ear ‘RUMORS’ THIS FRIDAY YOU READY?" To which Cardi commented, "Lmmmmaaaoooo I wonder if the camera man caught that part ."

"Rumors" marks Lizzo's first single since the 2019 release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You. In 2019, amid her two-year musical hiatus, Lizzo won three Grammy Awards, including best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). The hitmaker also won the award for best solo performance for her fan-favorite song "Truth Hurts" at the 62nd annual Grammys.

"Truth Hurts" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for 42 weeks. Cuz I Love You, the album, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 120 weeks. Earlier this year, Cardi B posted her viral hit single "Up," which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it charted for 20 weeks.

Listen to Lizzo's "Rumors" featuring Cardi B below:

https://youtu.be/4P9XUrniiK4