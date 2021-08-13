Indian Indie artist Vineet Singh Hukmani becomes 1st artist in the world to achieve 6, number 1 singles, on the European Top 100 charts

MUMBAI: The NCR-based singer songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani, aka Vineet, who began his music career only in 2020,

has achieved the rare distinction of becoming the first artist in the world to have 6 of his singles reach number 1

on the prestigious European Independent Top 100 music charts in 2021.

Vineet has had quite a year with his tracks steadily making their presence felt on international radio airplay charts. The self-proclaimed genre-agnostic artist has not only been receiving decent airplay on global radio platforms but has also proven his mettle by securing top slots across different regions and genre charts - from pop to indie, rock and now hip-hop too! Vineet is the first Asian/Indian to achieve a series of accomplishments on global charts in 2021, among the other achievements that his releases have brought him recently.

With his recent release Turning Back Time, making it to the number 1 spot on Euro Indie Music Charts this week, Vineet has secured a big win for himself and Independent Indian artists by becoming the first ever artist in the world to have 6 f his singles reach the number 1 position on the coveted European Independent Top 100 music charts.

He has received the digital certificate & a plaque from MEI Indipendenti, headquartered in Italy and EIMC – The European Independent Music Commission, official bodies that represent the 26 year old top 100 chart. The music chart takes into account radio airplay in 24 European nations. This is the oldest and most revered European Independent music chart which represents all genres of Independent music. While it considers radio payouts across Europe, it is a global chart as artists from all world countries are featured here.

Vineet began this stellar journey of achievements with his chart topping single ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ in week 5 of 2021 , following up with 5 more number 1’s namely “Can I Go Now’ in Week 8 (which he co-created with his kids’ band Avni Vir Vineet) , ‘Jab The World’ in week 13, ‘So New’ in week 20, ‘i Pray’ in week 24 and now his latest single ‘Turning Back Time’ hitting the number 1 spot in week 31.

“It is a lot of hard work being genre agnostic and to release global quality music for radio stations all over the world every 45 days. It surely feels great to get such recognition and I thank all the radio stations across Europe and their listeners for continuously voting my music to the number 1 slot. I dedicate this to the spirit of being ‘independent’ on India’s Independence Day and to God & my family/friends who have believed in me,” says Vineet, who is set to release his next single titled WTF. Where’s The Fun (on August 26th, 2021), a funk pop song that emphasises the question ‘Where’s the Fun’ but also answers it saying — it’s right here when you want it to be.

Vineet is also founder of greatsong.world, a foundation that trains artists from Asia on how to produce & place great quality music on radio in the US and Europe. The foundation also helps artists discover e-music earning strategies and on how to compete for top level world awards like the Grammys & Eurovision